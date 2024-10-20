DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale
Bortolotti takes 2024 title with runner-up spot behind Engstler
Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti was crowned 2024 DTM champion after finishing second to Luca Engstler in the Hockenheim finale, as title rival Kelvin van der Linde struggled to 12th.
Having retaken the lead in the championship by scoring three bonus points in qualifying on Sunday morning, SSR Performance's Bortolotti became the first Lamborghini driver to clinch a title in the DTM despite dropping behind Engstler in the pitstop cycle in the hour-long race at the former German Grand Prix venue.
The Italian's success was made easy by a torrid start from Saturday winner van der Linde, who slipped from fifth to 11th on the opening lap and couldn't make any meaningful recovery while carrying 20kg of success ballast on his Abt Audi.
The podium was completed by three-time DTM champion Rene Rast for Schubert Motorsport, helping the BMW squad clinch the teams' title.
Bortolotti pulled away cleanly from pole position at the start of the race, with his team-mate Nicki Thiim acting as a rear-gunner in second ahead of Abt Audi's Ricardo Feller.
Engstler got the jump on van der Linde at the start and moved up to fifth, while the South African continued to slip down the order on lap one as he complained about a lack of grip on team radio.
Bortolotti pulled out an advantage of over four seconds in the opening stint, which allowed SSR Performance to play it safe when the pitlane window opened at the 20-minute mark.
Luca Engstler, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
While his chief rival van der Linde pitted at the first opportunity to get a new set of tyres fitted to his Audi, Bortolotti stayed out until lap 19, with SSR servicing his car in 6.8s.
That left him vulnerable to an undercut from GRT Lamborghini driver Engstler, whose tyres were already up to temperature, with the German driver making a brilliant pass at Turn 11 to snatch the lead.
The Italian came back at him in the final quarter of the race, but GRT Lamborghini's Engstler was able to hold him off to clinch a second career victory in the DTM.
While Bortolotti missed out on a second victory in as many race weekends, the runner-up finish was enough for him to win the DTM title for the first time after near-misses in both 2022 and 2023.
Rast staged an incredible drive from 11th on the grid to clinch his fourth podium of the year, closing to within eight tenths of Bortolotti with an impressive charge in the final stint.
Fourth place went to the Manthey EMA Porsche of Thomas Preining, while Thiim had to settle for fifth place after losing a likely podium finish by going off the track on his out-lap.
Feller held off the Schubert BMW of Marco Wittmann in the final laps to take seventh, while Winward Mercedes' Lucas Auer dropped from fifth to eighth in the closing stages of the race.
René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
BMW's Sheldon van der Linde finished ninth, while championship contenders Maro Engel and brother Kelvin van der Linde languished in 10th and 12th respectively, separated by the Emil Frey Ferrari of Thierry Vermeulen.
Mercedes was hit by an overnight Balance of Performance change that left Engel 15th on the grid, while van der Linde lacked the pace to put in a recovery drive from his disastrous opening lap of the race.
The list of points scorers was completed by HRT Mercedes' Arjun Maini and the Lamborghinis of Maximilian Paul (Paul Motorsport) and Franck Perera (GRT).
The only retiree from the race was Maini's team-mate Jules Gounon, who had to peel into the pits with nine laps to go with a right-rear puncture.
The manufacturers’ championship was won by Mercedes, meaning all three DTM titles went to different brands.
Race result (37 laps):
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|L. Engstler GRT Grasser Racing Team
|19
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
1:01'52.396
|25
|2
|M. Bortolotti SSR Performance
|92
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+0.455
1:01'52.851
|0.455
|20
|3
|R. Rast Schubert Motorsport
|33
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+1.834
1:01'54.230
|1.379
|16
|4
|T. Preining Manthey EMA
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|
+16.802
1:02'09.198
|14.968
|13
|5
|N. Thiim SSR Performance
|94
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+18.001
1:02'10.397
|1.199
|11
|6
|R. Feller Abt Sportsline
|7
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|37
|
+18.664
1:02'11.060
|0.663
|10
|7
|M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport
|11
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+19.465
1:02'11.861
|0.801
|9
|8
|L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter
|22
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+20.558
1:02'12.954
|1.093
|8
|9
|S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport
|31
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+26.228
1:02'18.624
|5.670
|7
|10
|M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|130
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+29.463
1:02'21.859
|3.235
|6
|11
|
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
|69
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|
+30.196
1:02'22.592
|0.733
|5
|12
|K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline
|3
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|37
|
+31.056
1:02'23.452
|0.860
|4
|13
|A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|36
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+32.785
1:02'25.181
|1.729
|3
|14
|P. Maximilian Paul Motorsport
|71
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+33.406
1:02'25.802
|0.621
|2
|15
|F. Perera GRT Grasser Racing Team
|63
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+33.935
1:02'26.331
|0.529
|1
|16
|J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing
|14
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|
+34.431
1:02'26.827
|0.496
|17
|C. Schmid Dörr Motorsport
|85
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|37
|
+40.508
1:02'32.904
|6.077
|18
|
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
|25
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|37
|
+1'31.926
1:03'24.322
|51.418
|19
|A. Güven Manthey EMA
|90
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|35
|
+2 Laps
1:02'41.642
|2 Laps
|dnf
|J. Gounon Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|4
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|26
|
+11 Laps
44'58.587
|9 Laps
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
DTM rivals question Lamborghini’s “overperformance” in Spielberg races
DTM Red Bull Ring: Lamborghini's Bortolotti wins wet/dry opener to retake points lead
Lamborghini “satisfied” to log over 1,000km in first US test at Daytona
Porsche driver Engelhart to race Grasser Lamborghini in DTM finale
How Bortolotti helped Lamborghini win at Nurburgring DTM after his DNS
Bortolotti "proud" how Lamborghini fought against German giants in DTM
Latest news
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Live: F1 US GP updates
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP
F1 US GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 as penalty drops Norris behind Verstappen
Autosport Plus
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments