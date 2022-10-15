Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM could set maximum limit of cars per manufacturer in 2023
DTM / Hockenheimring News

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping to build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Rachit Thukral
By:
New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Rast was due to continue his relationship with Audi for a number of years and already had a deal in place for the 2023 season, but was released from contract to pursue other opportunities following the Ingolstadt-based marque’s decision to scrap the LMDh project that he was leading.

The 35-year-old will now compete with BMW in 2023, while also returning to Formula E with McLaren after a single full season with Audi in 2020-21.

Rast said he will fondly remember his time with Audi and the success they achieved together, adding he will be “grateful” for the role it played in establishing his credentials.

“I'm a driver who I am now because of Audi Sport,” explained Rast after finishing second in the Hockenheim DTM finale last weekend which cemented his third position in the standings.

“They provided me with the car and the teams to win championships, especially three DTM championships but also lots of other cool races, Daytona [in 2012], Spa [2012 and 2014] and Nurburgring [also 2014] we won together.

“I always enjoyed working with everybody, in the factory, at the teams, very thankful for the 10-12 years in the end. So yeah, it has been a good time.

Insight: The traits that made Rast and Muller Audi's DTM standouts in 2022

“Obviously I would have loved to put a fourth one on the CV as well, a fourth [DTM] title.

“Very grateful for what Audi has done for me, for my career. So yeah, everything comes to an end at one point.

“I was prepared for this moment and we finished it off in the best manner we could do.”

Rast claimed his third DTM title with Audi in 2020 in the final Class 1 season

Rast claimed his third DTM title with Audi in 2020 in the final Class 1 season

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Rast admitted that he got emotional during his final appearance with Audi at Hockenheim, but had mentally prepared himself for what has been an amicable departure from the manufacturer.

“It definitely was an emotional weekend,” he said.

“There were many occasions where I was thinking about it, especially in the morning in qualifying and also jumping into the car the last time in the race.

“But I was able to prepare myself for that scenario, so it wasn't that hard. But still I had to fight many times.“

Following his success with Audi in GT3 racing, also claiming the ADAC GT Masters title in 2014 season, Rast won the DTM title at his first attempt in 2017 and added a further two titles at the end of the Class 1 era in 2019 and 2020.

Returning to the series this year after his season in Formula E, he scored a 25th career win at Imola and added a further six podium finishes to reach a final tally of 46 in just five seasons of racing, making him the most successful Audi driver ever to compete in the series.

Asked to single out his favourite memory from his stint with the German manufacturer, Rast said he will forever remember the moments that followed his first DTM title success in 2017 when he pipped marque stablemates Mattias Ekstrom and Jamie Green.

“Crossing the start/finish line in 2017 I would say [is my Audi highlight],” said Rast. “For sure that was a rollercoaster moment.

Rast claimed his first title in dramatic fashion in 2017 by beating favourite Ekstrom

Rast claimed his first title in dramatic fashion in 2017 by beating favourite Ekstrom

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“In '17 in the DTM final Marco [Wittmann] won. He crossed in front of me, I finished second and I expected everybody to be screaming and shouting like 'yay, you won the championship'.

“But it was dead quiet and nobody said anything. And I was like, 'We lost the championship just now'.

“So I was like, 'What happened?' Because I was kind of sure that we were going to be champion.

“Then it took like 10 or 15 seconds. That moment obviously is in my memory forever and I think it's the special moment I have with Audi.”

shares
comments
DTM could set maximum limit of cars per manufacturer in 2023
Previous article

DTM could set maximum limit of cars per manufacturer in 2023
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision Bahrain
WEC

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision

David Schumacher suffers fracture in Hockenheim DTM crash Hockenheimring
Video Inside
DTM

David Schumacher suffers fracture in Hockenheim DTM crash

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move
NASCAR NASCAR

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move

NASCAR veteran Kurt Busch will not race in the Cup Series next year, paving the way for an early arrival of Tyler Reddick to the 23XI Racing organisation in 2023.

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision
WEC WEC

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision

Peugeot driver Loic Duval says he's not surprised by Porsche’s decision not to debut its new 963 LMDh prototype in next month's World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain.

Ocon: Gasly joining Alpine to make all-French F1 team is “awesome story”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Gasly joining Alpine to make all-French F1 team is “awesome story”

Esteban Ocon says that his childhood friend and rival Pierre Gasly joining him at the Alpine Formula 1 team next year is an “awesome story.”

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping to build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.