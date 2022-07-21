Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car
WEC News

Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers

Lamborghini has named Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli as the first drivers for its LMDh prototype due to start racing in 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers

The long-time members of the Italian manufacturer’s GT roster will act as test drivers for the new car developed in conjunction with French constructor Ligier in 2023, and be part of its race line-up when the car enters competition in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship the following year.

Lamborghini head of motorsport Giorgio Sanna said: “We are especially proud to announce Mirko and Andrea as the first drivers for the LMDh programme.

“Both have contributed substantially to achieving historic results for Lamborghini in GT racing and their addition to the LMDh project also rewards their continued commitment to the Squadra Corse [Lamborghini’s racing division] family.

“I’m sure that their talent and experience will be an added asset to our competitiveness in the premier endurance class.”

Bortolotti’s successes with Lamborghini since he joined its factory line-up in 2016 include the overall 2017 Blancpain GT Championship (now known as the GT World Challenge Europe) sharing a Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with Christian Engelhart, and a pair of GT Daytona class wins at the Daytona 24 Hours in 2018 and '19.

“I’m so happy to continue my career with Lamborghini and to start an exciting new chapter,” said the 32-year-old Italian, who leads the DTM points with Grasser this year.

“I’m very grateful to Squadra Corse for making the LMDh project possible and for the unconditional trust they have put in me since 2014 [when he started racing Lamborghinis].

“Representing the brand on the most important endurance racing stage and competing for overall victory in the great endurance classics is both an honour and a responsibility.”

Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Lamborghini Factory Drivers

Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Lamborghini Factory Drivers

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Bortolotti, who spent a year as factory driver with Lamborghini sister marque Audi in 2020, made his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this year at the wheel of WRT ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 in what was widely interpreted as a precursor to a role in the LMDh programme.

Caldarelli became a factory driver in 2017, the year in which he shared with Bortolotti and Engelhart in the Endurance Cup rounds of the BGTS.

The 32-year-old Italian claimed the overall GTWCE and Sprint Cup titles, as well as the BGTS Endurance Cup crown, together with Marco Mapelli at the wheel of a Huracan GT3 Evo run by the FFF Racing Team, of which he is also team principal.

“Back in 2017, when I started racing for Lamborghini, I had the goal of fulfilling my childhood dream: to race with my favourite brand of car in the most prestigious endurance races.

“I’m really excited about this new adventure and do my best to bring all my experience to this project and to win new and prestigious trophies.”

Lamborghini will not fund overt factory teams in either the WEC or IMSA when its LMDh comes on stream.

Instead, it will follow the model it has adopted in the GT3 ranks with the Huracan, providing a high level of support to customer operations.

Read Also:

The announcement of the Bortolotti and Caldarelli is the third tranche of LMDh news from Lamborghini.

It took the lid of the programme in May and then revealed Ligier Automotive as its chassis partner in June.

The teams that will represent Lamborghini in WEC and IMSA have yet to be confirmed.

shares
comments
Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car
Previous article

Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
BMW LMDh prototype engine for IMSA based on old DTM V8
IMSA

BMW LMDh prototype engine for IMSA based on old DTM V8

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars Monza
WEC

Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars

Latest news

Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers
WEC WEC

Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers

Lamborghini has named Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli as the first drivers for its LMDh prototype due to start racing in 2024.

Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car

Acura has completed a two-day test with the ARX-06 LMDh car at Magny-Cours as it steps up its preparation for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Vanthoor more "ready" for Porsche prototype chance than in Audi days
WEC WEC

Vanthoor more "ready" for Porsche prototype chance than in Audi days

Laurens Vanthoor says he’s “more experienced and ready” for his factory Porsche 963 LMDh opportunity in 2023 than if he had been offered the chance during his Audi career.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.