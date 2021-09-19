Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
DTM / Assen Race report

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

By:

Lucas Auer claimed his first victory of the 2021 DTM season at Assen after holding off championship leader Liam Lawson in the closing stages of the race.

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Auer pulled away cleanly from pole position at the start and was already 1.8s in front by the end of the opening lap, aided by Marco Wittmann holding off the field in his heavily ballasted Walkenhorst BMW.

Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon tried his best to overtake the two-time champion having cleared the AF Corse of teammate Liam Lawson for third, but couldn’t do enough to complete a move.

The pit window opened at the end of lap 5 with both Auer and Lawson stopping at the first opportunity and Wittmann and Albon following them on the next tour.

As the case was on Saturday, the undercut proved to be extremely powerful at the Dutch venue, with Lawson coming out ahead of his teammate Albon and easily passing Wittmann at Turn 2 as the latter rejoined the track on cold tyres.

By this stage Auer was over three seconds clear of the rest of the field and was seemingly on his way to a comfortable victory.

But Lawson managed to eat into his advantage in the final part of the race, bringing down the gap to under a second for the first time on lap 32.

Auer initially responded to Lawson and doubled the gap over a single lap, only for the Red Bull junior to close in on him once again.

On the penultimate lap of the race the two drivers were separated by just four tenths of a second, with Lawson well placed to attempt a move to snatch the lead.

Ultimately, the Austrian driver hung on to claim his sixth career victory in the DTM from Lawson, having extended the gap to Kiwi to just under six tenths on the final lap.

The result also ended a dry spell for Mercedes, with the Stuttgart-based manufacturer having not recorded a race win since Philip Ellis and Maximilian Gotz swept the second round for the brand in July.

Daniel Juncadella appeared set to claim the final spot on the podium in the GruppeM Mercedes, having got the jump on the battling cars of Wittmann and Albon by pitting on lap 7. However, he was forced to park his car with just three laps from the finish with what was most certainly a mechanical issue.

Juncadella’s mechanical issues promoted Saturday winner Wittmann to third, the 31-year-old having successfully fended off erstwhile championship leader Kelvin van der Linde despite carrying 25kg of success ballast on his BMW.

After losing the lead of the championship on Saturday with an ill-timed safety car, van der Linde again elected to run deep into the first stint, hitting the pit road on lap 20 of 36.

This brought him out in a net fifth behind Wittmann - with Juncadella still running in third at this stage - but with much fresher tyres on his Abt Sportsline Audi. 

The South African drew alongside Wittmann several times but couldn’t make a move stick, even falling into the clutches of the chasing Albon at one stage. He eventually crossed the line in fourth place, ceding more ground to title rivals Lawson and Wittmann.

Albon ended up a disappointing fifth in the second of the AF Corse entries, with the Anglo-Thai driver adversely affected by a strategy that favoured his points-leading teammate Lawson.

Championship contender Gotz had an unremarkable run to sixth in the HRT Mercedes, holding off factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti, who finished on the podium on his DTM debut with T3 Motorsport on Saturday.

The top 10 was rounded out by Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller, the HRT Mercedes of Vincent Abril and T3 Motorsport's Esteban Muth.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien jumped from 13th to ninth with a stellar opening lap, but a poor pitstop left him tumbling down the order. He eventually retired from what is supposed to be his last guest appearance in the DTM this year after pulling up his JP Motorsport McLaren to the edge of the track with two laps to run.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo  
2 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 0.593
3 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 11.456
4 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 11.957
5 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 12.357
6 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 13.017
7 63 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 13.634
8 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 14.014
9 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 16.040
10 10 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 20.272
11 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 23.320
12 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 26.608
13 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 31.508
14 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 39.910
15 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40.230
16 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 45.649
17 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 48.970
18 15 Austria Christian Klien McLaren 720S GT3 1 Lap
  8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3 Laps
  31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 8 Laps
  26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 14 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Previous article

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

4 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

2 d
3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

7 min
4
Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

2 h
5
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

2 d
Latest news
Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
DTM

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

12m
Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

4 h
Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

23 h
Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole
DTM

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole

Sep 18, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus
DTM

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Sep 18, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018 Assen
DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead Assen
DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus
DTM

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Laguna Seca IndyCar: McLaughlin tops second practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: McLaughlin tops second practice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020

Latest news

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Auer holds off Lawson for first win of 2021

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole
DTM DTM

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.