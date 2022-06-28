Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Norisring Preview

2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more

Races seven and eight of the 2022 DTM season will be staged at the Norisring this weekend on 2-3 July, as the series returns to Germany's famous Nuremberg street circuit.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more

The Norisring is easily the most prestigious round on the DTM calendar, attracting tens of thousands of fans every year for some of the best action in all of German motorsport. At 1.429 miles, it is also the shortest track of the year, with the pole time expected to be well under the 50s bracket.

It is because of the nature of the track that the DTM has elected to split the qualifying into two parts, ensuring all 29 drivers can have a reasonable chance of setting a clean lap.

Drivers will be divided into two batches based on championship standings, with those in odd positions going out first on Saturday in Group A followed by the remaining drivers in Group B.

Both sessions will last 20 minutes, separated by a five-minute break, and the two groups will remain the same from Saturday to Sunday even if drivers move up and down the championship order. However, in Sunday's qualifying, the drivers in Group B will venture out on track before those in Group A.

Schubert BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde continues to lead the championship following his double win at the Lausitzring in May, but will be hoping for a better run of results than at Imola last time out where he could only muster eighth and fifth.

The venerable BMW M6 GT3 wasn't particularly quick at the bumpy street track last year, but the more agile and nimble M4 is better suited to the Norisring's characteristics, which could aid the South African's chances of a strong result.

Nearest title rival Mirko Bortolotti and his Grasser Racing Lamborghini outfit are in a similar boat to van der Linde's Schubert team, having never previously competed at the Norisring. Bortolotti remains second overall, 12 points down on van der Linde, as one of only three drivers to have scored in every race this year along with the championship leader and Gruppe M Mercedes driver Maro Engel. After three podiums in the opening six races of the year, including charging from 16th to third in Imola's opening race, the Italian is targeting a maiden DTM win this weekend.

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo

Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Third in the standings is Team Rosberg Audi driver Nico Muller, a further six points down on Bortolotti, while Lucas Auer is Mercedes' top driver in fourth after a spectacular restart in the second Imola race catapulted the Austrian into contention.

The Norisring was the scene of last year's controversial decider, where Maximilian Gotz snatched the title away from Liam Lawson after the Red Bull driver was left with a hobbled car in a Turn 1 incident with Kelvin van der Linde.

Although the weekend ended in disappointment for Lawson, the Kiwi's qualifying clean sweep could give a timely boost for the AF Corse-run Red Bull Ferrari team's hopes after lead driver Felipe Fraga's ill-fortune in recent rounds. Following a race one puncture at the Lausitzring, a fire put the Brazilian out of the second Lausitzring race, before Imola race one was dogged by power steering woes. He led race two, but then retired after contact cut a tyre.

The team will also run with an updated driver line-up at Norisring due to Nick Cassidy's clashing commitments in Formula E, with Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven taking his place.

Norisring DTM session timings

The Norisring race weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions.

Friday 1st July 2022

• Free Practice 1: 11:15am-12:00pm BST (12:15pm-1:00pm local)
• Free Practice 2: 2:40pm-3:25pm BST (3:40pm-4:25pm local)

Saturday 2nd July 2022

• Qualifying 1: 8:40am-9:25am BST (9:40am-10:25am local)
• Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 3rd July 2022

• Qualifying 2: 8:50am-9:35am BST (9:50am-10:35am local)
• Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward Mercedes AMG GT3, Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward Mercedes AMG GT3, Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

How can I watch the Norisring DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the fourth round of the 2022 DTM season at Norisring.

Saturday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 8:30am BST and 12:15am BST respectively. Sunday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport 2 at 08:45am BST and 12:15am BST.

Both races from the supporting DTM Trophy will also be shown at 2:00pm BST each day, with Saturday's race on BT Sport ESPN and Sunday's race on BT Sport 2.

Can I stream the Norisring DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

What support classes will be in action at Norisring?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with DTM Classic and the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. Ferrari fans will also be able to watch the FCD series, while TCR Europe and the BMW M2 Cup are also on the support bill.

How many laps are the Norisring DTM races?

Both Norisring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Will there be fans at Norisring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Norisring. To purchase tickets, click here.

