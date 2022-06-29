Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more Next / DTM drivers call for changes to improve pitlane safety
DTM / Norisring News

Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”

DTM drivers have welcomed the decision to hold split qualifying sessions for this weekend’s Norisring round, praising the “fair option” for preventing a “disaster” dictated by traffic. 

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Norisring DTM qualifying format tweak will avoid traffic “disaster”

The 1.429-mile street track is the shortest on the DTM calendar, with laptimes well under the 50-second marker, and it was anticipated that the 27-car field would find it difficult to get clear laps in the 20-minute qualifying sessions. 

Therefore the DTM has introduced a new one-off format, with the field split into two groups (A and B) by their pre-event championship positions. Drivers in odd positions will be in Group A, even positions in Group B. 

Group A will run first for 20 minutes on Saturday, with Group B following five minutes later, with the order reversed for Sunday.  

The fastest drivers in each group will share the front row, with the second-quickest drivers in each group sharing row two and so on. The three fastest qualifiers will score points 3-2-1. 

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Abt Audi driver Ricardo Feller said the split format was “definitely the right way to go”. 

“Already on the other race tracks we found out in quali that it can be quite difficult to get a clear lap,” said the Imola race two winner.  

“Sometimes it’s even impossible depending on the situation, so I think in Norisring would have been a disaster. 

“Qualifying should not just be a game of luck, so it’s definitely the right way to split in two groups. At least the chance is higher to get a clear lap.”  

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann explained that drivers had lobbied race director Scot Elkins to pursue a split format, and praised the series for listening to their concerns. 

“The solution is really good what we’ve found,” the Walkenhorst BMW driver said.  

“I have to say also on this topic, it’s nice that the DTM and the race director is very open to this. 

“Some drivers suggested this already to the race director before and I have to say especially on this topic the working together with the race director, with the DTM, is a lot better than in the past and it’s obviously nice that they are listening to us.  

“I think it’s the right way to go with these two groups in qualifying to split it and obviously to try to avoid the traffic mess which would have happened with 28 cars on track.”  

Defending DTM champion Maximilian Gotz agreed that it was the best possible solution. 

“I think it’s a fair option and fair for everybody,” said the Winward Mercedes racer.  

“I think they found the right solution, straightforward. I think it works quite well and it’s fair enough to have a turnaround on Saturday-Sunday with the groups starting first and second.” 

Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3

Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Asked if he was worried about the second group in each session having an advantage with the track more rubbered in, Team Rosberg Audi driver Dev Gore said he was content. 

“You’re not fighting for overall laptime based on position but rather your position within your own session,” he said.  

“So if one session is massively faster than the other, you don’t lose to everybody in that session.”  

Elkins will miss this weekend to work with Formula E at Marrakech, with deputy race director Christian Vormann filling in – as he did for the first Portimao race, when Elkins was on duty at the Monaco E-Prix. 

shares
comments
2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more
Previous article

2022 DTM Norisring: Start time, how to watch and more
Next article

DTM drivers call for changes to improve pitlane safety

DTM drivers call for changes to improve pitlane safety
James Newbold More
James Newbold
DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos Norisring
DTM

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole
DTM DTM

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos
DTM DTM

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos

Van der Linde "cautious" in Norisring DTM race after 2021 incidents
DTM DTM

Van der Linde "cautious" in Norisring DTM race after 2021 incidents

Braking performance key for Porsche in “messy” Norisring DTM 1-2
DTM DTM

Braking performance key for Porsche in “messy” Norisring DTM 1-2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.