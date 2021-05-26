Filters:
Rally News
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
A new three-day format has been adopted for October’s milestone 70th anniversary Rally Finland.
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
Testing of M-Sport Ford’s Rally1 car for 2022 will reconvene in Spain this week, team boss Malcolm Wilson has confirmed.
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
Oliver Solberg has been forced to withdraw from next week’s Rally Sardegna after his father 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg tested positive for coronavirus.
Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
Hyundai Motorsport must try and “reinflate” itself for Rally Italia Sardegna after a below-par display on Rally de Portugal, its World Rally Championship team boss Andrea Adamo says.
Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans
Sebastien Ogier says not even a “perfect performance” in Portugal would have been enough to deny Elfyn Evans a first victory of the 2021 season.
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory
At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies
Veiby given six-month WRC ban for COVID-19 protocol breach
WRC2 driver Ole Christian Veiby has been suspended from competing in the remaining rounds of this year's World Rally Championship after breaching COVID-19 protocols.
Evans: Rally Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss
Elfyn Evans has said his Rally Portugal victory came as an ideal reaction to ‘painfully’ missing out on victory in Croatia to Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sebastien Ogier.
Portugal WRC: Evans boosts title push with Rally Portugal victory
Toyota’s British star Elfyn Evans has claimed victory on Rally Portugal with an imperious display to win the fourth round of this year’s World Rally Championship.
Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires
Toyota's Elfyn Evans has taken the lead of Rally Portugal on a climactic penultimate day of the World Rally Championship’s first gravel event this season after leader Ott Tanak was forced to retire.
Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak relentlessly pressed home his advantage on the second morning of Rally Portugal, with the top three runners pulling clear of the field.
Ogier: Penultimate leg of Portugal WRC “biggest of the weekend”
Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier says the penultimate leg of Rally Portugal is “the biggest of the weekend” in his pursuit of victory.
Trending
Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note
Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville has blamed his accident and eventual retirement from the opening day of Rally Portugal on “too optimistic” a pace note.
Portugal WRC: Tanak holds overnight lead after dramatic Friday
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak holds the overnight lead Portugal as the fourth round of the 2021 World Rally Championship delivered a dramatic return to gravel rallying.
WRC's hybrid systems can't be used for performance advantage
The energy created by the plug-in hybrid system on next season’s Rally1 cars cannot be manipulated by crews trying to gain an advantage over their World Rally Championship rivals.
Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop
Hyundai holds a 1-2-3 after the opening three stages on Rally Portugal, with Dani Sordo leading the charge in the Korean manufacturer's third entry.
M-Sport confident of landing a driver capable of winning for 2022 WRC
Malcolm Wilson remains confident of landing a driver at M-Sport that is capable of winning the WRC title next season.
Toyota: Keeping Evans for next season "main target"
Toyota Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala says keeping Elfyn Evans for next season is his “main target”.
Ogier questions impact and relevance of incoming WRC rules
Sebastien Ogier has questioned the impact – and relevance – of the WRC’s impending new regulations.
Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022
Sebastien Loeb has announced Fabian Lurquin as his new co-driver for the 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.
Mikkelsen "very hurt mentally" to miss WRC Portugal with COVID
Andreas Mikkelsen says the fact he will miss this week's World Rally Championship round in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19 has left him “very hurt mentally”.
Hyundai releases first images of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
Hyundai Motorsport has released the first official pictures of its 2022-specification Rally1 car in action.
Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand
A return to rally raid is the “most likely and plausible” case for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation resurrecting the famed Ralliart name, rather than making a World Rally Championship comeback.
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages
Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt
Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints
The ASO and the FIA have made a number of changes to the T1 regulations following complaints from Toyota and Prodrive regarding Audi’s ‘electric' entry next year.
Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism
Dakar Rally director David Castera has promised a more balanced 2022 event after this year’s rally-raid was heavily criticised by heavyweights Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb.
Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event
The Dakar Rally will be held entirely in Saudi Arabia for a third consecutive year in 2022, but organisers have promised a “80-85%” new route and a return to the Empty Quarter desert.
WRC debut for Villas-Boas likely to be a one-off, Dakar return planned
Former Premier League manager and Europa League winner Andre Villas-Boas says his maiden appearance in the World Rally Championship in next week’s Rally Portugal will also be his last.
M-Sport has made "good progress" with 2022 Rally1 WRC car
M-Sport Ford engineers made “good progress” with the development of their hybrid-powered 2022 World Rally Champion car during a recent exercise outside the UK, team owner Malcolm Wilson has said.
WRC to become first FIA championship to use 100 percent sustainable fuel
The World Rally Championship will be the first FIA series to use 100% sustainable fuel from next season.
Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals
Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak have both been handed new multi-year deals that will keep them with the team beyond the end of this World Rally Championship season.
Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux
Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed the appointment of 19-year M-Sport veteran Christian Loriaux to its technical line-up in the World Rally Championship.
Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy
Oliver Solberg will make a return to the World Rally Championship top flight after securing another outing at next month's Rally Italy.
M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
A decision has still to be reached on the nameplate that will underpin M-Sport’s hybrid-equipped Rally1 WRC car from 2022, as discussions on the subject continue with Ford.
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel
Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment
Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
Adrien Fourmaux holds on to his World Rally Championship drive with M-Sport for next month’s Rally Portugal after impressing on his top-flight debut at Rally Croatia.
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia
Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history
Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai
Croatia Rally organisers have shown they “deserve” their place in the World Rally Championship according to Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo, who was full of praise for it.
M-Sport: Fourmaux has “resemblance to Ogier” after Rally Croatia performance
M-Sport Ford team principal Richard Millener has likened Adrien Fourmaux’s premier class debut in the World Rally Championship to Sebastien Ogier following his performance at Rally Croatia.
Ogier thought WRC Rally Croatia was over after traffic collision
Rally Croatia winner Sebastien Ogier believed that “his rally was over” after the seven-time World Rally champion was involved in a road traffic accident on the final morning.
Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia
Ott Tanak has revealed that he felt out of his comfort zone in his Hyundai World Rally Championship car for the duration of the Croatia Rally.
WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier recovers to beat Evans to victory by 0.6s
Sebastien Ogier pipped Toyota World Rally Championship team-mate Elfyn Evans and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to secure victory at Rally Croatia by 0.6 seconds after a nail-biting finale.
Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia accident
Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala has praised Sebastien Ogier for the “professional and fantastic job” he performed after he was involved in an accident ahead of this morning’s opening Croatia Rally stage
Neuville hindered in Croatia WRC fightback by jack problem
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville believes that he could have recouped even more time against Croatia rally leader Sebastien Ogier on this afternoon’s World Rally Championship stages, had his jack worked.
Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally
Thierry Neuville snatching a win on the final day of the Croatia Rally is far from impossible despite a 10.4s deficit to Sebastien Ogier, according to Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo.
WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle on day two
A morning loop implosion from Hyundai on day two of the World Rally Championship's maiden Croatian event handed the lead to Toyota's defending series champion Sebastien Ogier.
Latvala: New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala says development of its new World Rally Championship Rally1 machine is "still on schedule", despite a recent recall of its spec hybrid components.
Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles
Ott Tanak has attributed his lack of speed on day one of Rally Croatia to “surprises” with his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.
Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600 at Rally Croatia
Sebastien Ogier says he is “learning to appreciate” the value of stage wins more as a World Rally Championship driver after reaching 600 on the opening day at Rally Croatia.
WRC Rally Croatia: Neuville leads from Ogier after Rovanpera crashes
Thierry Neuville holds a slender overnight lead from Sebastien Ogier after the first day of Rally Croatia’s debut on the World Rally Championship calendar which covered a marathon eight stages
WRC points leader Rovanpera "super annoyed" after Rally Croatia crash
WRC championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says he's “super annoyed” to have exited Rally Croatia on the very first stage.
Toyota doesn't feel disadvantaged relying on private WRC tests
Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala does not believe his three drivers are being unfairly disadvantaged by solely relying on private test sessions to prepare for rounds of the World Rally Championship.
M-Sport Ford would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed
M-Sport Ford would cut its ties with the World Rally Championship next season if the new hybrid rules are pushed back a year due to issues with kit.
Adamo: Hyundai needs “vital” consistency in WRC title fight
Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo has urged his team to find consistency and says it is “vital” in order to beat M-Sport Ford and Toyota to the WRC manufacturers’ title.
Ogier: New asphalt WRC tyres will be a leveller at Rally Croatia
Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier believes Pirelli’s new dry asphalt rubber will prove a leveller at Rally Croatia.
"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
Rally Finland organisers admit there is “no certainty” fans will be allowed to attend this year's World Rally Championship round despite moving the event to a new autumn date.
Greensmith hopeful of WRC results boost with new co-driver, engine
M-Sport Ford driver Gus Greensmith believes a new co-pilot – and an engine upgrade – can help him secure the results he needs to safeguard his World Rally Championship place in 2022.
Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
India and Russia are two of the countries World Rally Championship teams are “requesting” to visit in the near future, according to FIA rally director Yves Matton.
The returning rally champion promoting mental health on the world stage
From the job centre to the World Rally Championship’s WRC2 division, Chris Ingram has had a rollercoaster year. Having not competed since clinching the 2019 European Rally Championship, he's determined to make up for lost time
Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
Rally Sweden will relocate almost 500 miles north east from Varmland for its 2022 World Rally Championship round to a more “snowsafe” part of the country.