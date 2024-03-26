All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Kenya

Neuville hopeful Hyundai has addressed WRC Kenya reliability woes

Thierry Neuville is hopeful Hyundai has conquered its Safari Rally Kenya reliability woes as it bids to end Toyota’s recent domination of the gruelling World Rally Championship round.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

The Safari Rally, which hosts the third round of the WRC season this week, is renowned as a car-breaker thanks to its unique blend of rough terrain and changeable weather.

It has proven to be a bogey event for Hyundai since the event returned to the calendar in 2021, with its only podium finish to date achieved by Ott Tanak finishing third three years ago. The last two editions have seen Toyota score a 1-2-3-4 lock out while Hyundai battled mechanical issues.

Last year, Neuville suffered a suspension failure which ended hopes of victory as the Belgian recovered to finish eighth on the road, before officials excluded him from the event following a breach of recce rules.

Team-mate Esapekka Lappi was in podium contention but a trio of propshaft failures curtailed his rally, while Dani Sordo finished a distant fifth.

Hyundai has since addressed its reliability issues through a series of upgrades in the off-season, and has made a strong start to 2024, winning the opening two events in Monte Carlo (Neuville) and Sweden (Lappi).

Championship leader Neuville believes Hyundai will head to Africa stronger than in previous years.

“I think so,” Neuville told Autosport when asked if he thought Hyundai had resolved its reliability issues.

“We have constantly improved, however Kenya has been a tough event for us and for all of Hyundai over the past years, so hopefully the fourth time we go there we should be reliable enough.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Neuville said Hyundai's pre-event test in Spain was productive, adding: “It wasn’t the greatest surface and conditions but at least we were running the car at altitude, so it was interesting to also work on those parameters of the car.”

This year’s Safari Rally reverts to a more traditional Easter date instead of the June berth that the event held since its return in 2021.

As a result, the rally will take place during Kenya’s rainy season which increases the likelihood of changeable weather. To help combat the possibility of heavy rain, Rally1 cars will be able to fit snorkel devices following a change in regulations.

When asked about the possibility of extreme weather, Neuville responded: “We expect it to be hot but wet. It could be less rough, but it could be more of a lottery due to the weather.

“If there is a lot of rain definitely, [snorkels will be crucial].”

Read Also:

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul added: “Safari Rally Kenya is a historically challenging event for us. The unique conditions increase the potential for cars to succumb to technical issues caused by the surroundings, meaning we have to focus on being robust and reliable first and foremost.

“We have made a strong start to the season so we must go to Kenya with belief in ourselves. It is the first gravel event of the 2024 season, making it somewhat a testing ground for the 2024 iteration of our car.

“Our performance last year showed promise, so we are hoping to take it one step further and leave Kenya with a podium finish as a minimum.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Paraguay in contention to join 2025 WRC calendar
Next article How to watch WRC's Safari Rally: schedule, line-up and more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Paraguay in contention to join 2025 WRC calendar

Paraguay in contention to join 2025 WRC calendar

WRC
Paraguay in contention to join 2025 WRC calendar
Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia

Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia

WRC
Rally Kenya
Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
Thierry Neuville
More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms

Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms

WRC
Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms
Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

WRC
Rally Sweden
Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
How to watch WRC's Safari Rally: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Safari Rally: schedule, line-up and more

WRC
Rally Kenya
How to watch WRC's Safari Rally: schedule, line-up and more
Analysis: What the FIA's radical changes could mean for WRC

Analysis: What the FIA's radical changes could mean for WRC

WRC
Analysis: What the FIA's radical changes could mean for WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 relationship with Verstappen "needs to happen at a certain stage"

Wolff: Mercedes F1 relationship with Verstappen "needs to happen at a certain stage"

F1 Formula 1
Wolff: Mercedes F1 relationship with Verstappen "needs to happen at a certain stage"
Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”
Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership

Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership

F1 Formula 1
Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe