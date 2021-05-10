Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller Next / Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
BTCC News

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

By:

Colin Turkington holds his hands up to the mistake that caused him to spin Ash Sutton out of the lead of Sunday’s opening British Touring Car Championship round at Thruxton.

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

Turkington was attempting to defend second place from Josh Cook into the Complex on the first lap when his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport tapped the rear of Sutton’s Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, dropping the reigning and two-time title winner to the tail of the field.

Sutton stormed back to finish 10th, while Turkington claimed fourth on the road but was penalised 17 seconds after the race – enough to drop him behind Sutton, who moved up to ninth.

“In the end it was an error of judgement on my part,” Turkington told Autosport.

“Josh hung around the outside and I was trying not to let him, and we were tracking in with a bit more speed than Ash.

“By the time I realised, I was into the back of Ash.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of that kind of thing many times, and had it [the Infiniti] been front-wheel drive he’d have been up and gone.”

Sutton said: “I didn’t even see it coming.

“I looked in the mirror, saw he was two car lengths behind, no need to defend.

“Then there was contact and I was just a passenger.”

Turkington needed attention to a back problem on Saturday evening, and had been in great pain while qualifying third.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I was really suffering, in so much pain,” he added. “I was thankful I only had to do one lap at a time in qualifying.

“I got to see a chiropractor, and with a bit of treatment and medication I got it under control.

“I was pleased to be able to do all the races and get three top tens, when I could barely do a lap the day before.

“Now I’m happy that I can go home and have a bit of rehab for a week or so.”

Turkington was seventh in race two, and ran second on wet-weather tyres in the damp finale before slithering down to sixth when the rain arrived again.

“It didn’t rain enough really,” he said.

“In the beginning it was only damp, and I was trying to protect the rear tyres, but they just got a bit hot and I spent more time sliding each lap.

Read Also:

“Even when the rain came, they were too far gone to get the grip back.”

Turkington wasn’t the only driver to take a hit from the stewards over the weekend.

Motorbase Performance Ford Focus driver Andy Neate was fined £2000 and had three penalty points put on his licence for causing the massive shunt at the start of race two involving himself, Glynn Geddie (Team Hard Cupra Leon) and Jade Edwards (BTC Racing Honda Civic).

Neate initially reported a suspected sticking throttle, but the verdict was “driving in a manner incompatible with general safety or departing from the standard of a reasonably competent driver, as there is no evidence of mechanical failure with the car from the data that was obtained after the race”.

Tom Ingram was issued with a formal written reprimand and given two penalty points from an incident in the same race.

Ingram, who had finished second in the opening race in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, forced the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan off the circuit on the run to the chicane, which meant Morgan had to visit the pits to have grass removed from the radiators.

shares
comments

Related video

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller

Next article

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Colin Turkington
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

55min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

May 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus
BTCC

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

May 18, 2021
Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

May 16, 2021
Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

May 15, 2021
Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
BTCC

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

May 11, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Colin Turkington More
Colin Turkington
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus
BTCC

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

Extra BTCC ballast no concern as Turkington stays at West Surrey Racing BMW
BTCC

Extra BTCC ballast no concern as Turkington stays at West Surrey Racing BMW

Turkington meets Rouse: The BTCC's greatest in conversation Plus
BTCC

Turkington meets Rouse: The BTCC's greatest in conversation

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus
BTCC BTCC

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC BTCC

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.