Previous / Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash Next / Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC News

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

By:

British Touring Car Championship star Dan Cammish is hoping for a return to the grid for 2022 following his cameo outing in last weekend’s opener at Thruxton that netted a podium.

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

Cammish was left high and dry for 2021 after commercial considerations forced him out of the Team Dynamics Honda line-up, after just one season of a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old has instead lined up a return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, in which he is a two-time champion, but got a last-minute call-up to return to the BTCC grid at Thruxton.

“I had a text message about it on the Friday or Saturday [a week before Thruxton] when the ‘Creesy’ announcement came out,” Cammish told Autosport.

“They asked if I was interested because I know the track well, and I definitely know the car.

“It went quiet for a few days, and then on Wednesday morning I got a message from Steve [Dudman, team principal].

“I literally jumped out of bed and went straight to shakedown at Bicester Heritage.

“To be honest, that was more of a seatfit because I’m a tall lanky bastard!”

Cammish qualified 12th, after not getting onto slick tyres early enough in the drying session, but took advantage of a massive scrap between Rory Butcher and Jason Plato in the opening race to grab what became fourth position.

He then chased Cook through most of the second race to complete a BTC Honda 1-2.

Although Cammish got very close to Cook, few onlookers expected him to make a bid for the lead while on a one-off outing.

“I knew coming here I could do a good job, and this was the right result,” said Cammish.

“It’s not as if he was holding me up. Any other driver I’d have had a go, but that wasn’t the right thing to do today.

“It shows that if I get an opportunity at the last minute I can do a good job and play the team game.

“This is a hiatus for me in the BTCC, but it’s not the end.

“I’ll regroup, I’ll look at my options and come back stronger.”

While BTC looks to fill the seat for the remainder of the season, Cammish insists that his priority this year is the Carrera Cup, “although I’ll do the next Thruxton [where there is no Porsche round] if they want!

“They’ve been really accommodating and made me feel very comfortable.”

Cook added: “I’m sure if we’d been with two different teams we might have been fighting.

“We’ve been rivals for the past three years but he’s really fitted in well, so thanks to him.”

Josh Cook, Dan Cammish

Josh Cook, Dan Cammish

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cammish ran sixth in the early stages of the reversed-grid finale but made an ill-timed stop for slick tyres just before the rain returned.

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

