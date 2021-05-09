Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race Next / Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash
BTCC News

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller

By:

Reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton took victory in a thrilling rain-affected finale to the opening round of the 2021 season at Thruxton.

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller

Sutton, on wet-weather tyres, had lost the lead to the slick-shod Jake Hill, but as the rain once again intensified in the closing stages he was able to home in for the kill, and took the lead with two and a half laps remaining.

Sutton started his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 from third on the grid, but quickly got ahead of Tom Oliphant, who was on slicks, to take second.

Oliphant’s West Surrey Racing team-mate Stephen Jelley led the opening lap, but his BMW 330i M Sport fell prey to Sutton at the Complex on the second lap, and the other WSR BMW of Colin Turkington slipped past to grab second.

At this point Hill’s Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus was down in 20th position, but as the circuit dried he began to scythe through the field.

By half-distance Hill was fourth, with fellow slick runner Oliphant following him through the field, and on the 10th lap of 16 the duo passed the helpless Sutton.

Then rain began to fall once again, and the race was just three laps too long for Hill.

Sutton got ahead on lap 14 at Village, but Hill vainly attempted to fight back.

Then, on the final lap, the remarkable Hill was outdragged on the run to the finish line by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Jason Plato, who completed a fine BTCC comeback with second place.

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We both went through the highs and lows of that race,” said Sutton of his and Hill’s performances.

“We’ve had a bit of a rough day, but we got what we’ve deserved.

“It was phenomenal. You leave the grid on wets and think you’ve made the right choice, and then you think it was wrong. And then the heavens open again and it’s back in our favour.”

While Hill leaves Thruxton leading the championship, he almost certainly would have lost a place had the race run one lap longer to the superb Gordon Shedden.

The Scot joined the grid late after problems were found on his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R following the second race, and started from the back, but he charged through to take fourth.

Oliphant was fifth on the road, but a five-second penalty for an out-of-position start dropped him to seventh behind Dan Lloyd’s PMR Vauxhall and Turkington, with the four-time champion fading as the race wore on.

Jack Goff gave the Team Hard Cupra Leon a fine eighth place, with Ollie Jackson’s MB Ford and Jelley completing the top 10.

It was a tough race for Josh Cook, the winner of the first two races.

He started his BTC Racing Honda on slicks, but was hit with a 30s stop-go penalty for not having the tyres fitted at the prescribed time before the race.

The same fate befell Tom Ingram and his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai, with both Cook and Ingram visiting the pits later in the race for changes of rubber.

shares
comments

Related video

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

Next article

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

55min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

May 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus
BTCC

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

May 18, 2021
Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

May 16, 2021
Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

May 15, 2021
Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
BTCC

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

May 11, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus
BTCC BTCC

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC BTCC

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.