Subscribe
Previous / Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season
BTCC News

Leading BTCC outfit BTC gets new name and expands into GT racing

Reigning British Touring Car Championship independent title-winning team BTC Racing has been renamed and is to expand into GT competition for 2023.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Leading BTCC outfit BTC gets new name and expands into GT racing

The Brackley squad is now known as One Motorsport, and will continue to field Honda Civic Type R machinery in the BTCC this season.

Current team owner Steve Dudman bought out BTC founder in Bert Taylor in 2019, although Taylor stayed on at the squad until the end of the 2020 season.

The renaming removes the last vestiges of Taylor’s era, and also eliminates what was at times confusion between it and the BTCC acronym.

Although the team is staying tight-lipped on drivers for now, One’s driver line-up is expected to be spearheaded once again by Josh Cook, who has finished in the BTCC overall top six three times in the past four seasons with the squad’s Civic FK8.

The GT expansion has come with the acquisition of Motus One, with that team’s boss Will Powell arriving on board at One as its new commercial and marketing director.

The team has announced plans to compete in the British GT Championship, British Endurance Championship and McLaren Trophy, and it is understood that the target is to run cars in the GT3 and GT4 classes.

“The change of name is not to leave our achievements behind, but to plan for the future as we lift our company profile within the motorsport industry,” said Dudman.

“We are also so pleased to welcome Will Powell and the guys from Motus One to join us at Brackley with his expertise and the GT operation being brought to the business. We look forward to going racing.”

Motus One swapped its elderly McLaren for a Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the end of last year and will now form part of the renamed One Motorsport's operations

Motus One swapped its elderly McLaren for a Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the end of last year and will now form part of the renamed One Motorsport's operations

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

One managing director Danny Buxton, who was formerly head of McLaren customer racing before joining BTC before the 2022 season, added: “It promises to be a super-exciting year as we embark into the GT customer racing arena for the first time.

“With our BTCC programmes already locked in for the year ahead, it gives us a super platform for on-track success and commercial growth.”

Powell, who competed in the BTCC as a driver last season in a Team Hard Cupra, said: “I am delighted this has come together to create one of the strongest teams in British motorsport.

“In a relatively short period, my team at Motus One have worked hard to build a team capable of competing at the top.

“Joining forces with Steve Dudman and Danny Buxton in the newly formed One Motorsport takes things to the next level, providing customers with better support, equipment and facilities.

“I’m looking forward to leading the commercial operation, where I have always been at my strongest, and helping to drive forward the GT and BTCC programmes on track.”

shares
comments

Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season

Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season

BTCC

Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season Turkington continues with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season

Magazine: Reflecting on 10 years of Hamilton at Mercedes

Magazine: Reflecting on 10 years of Hamilton at Mercedes

General

Magazine: Reflecting on 10 years of Hamilton at Mercedes Magazine: Reflecting on 10 years of Hamilton at Mercedes

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

BTC Racing More
BTC Racing
Cook bemoans “heartbreaking” failures in BTCC Snetterton qualifying

Cook bemoans “heartbreaking” failures in BTCC Snetterton qualifying

BTCC
Snetterton

Cook bemoans “heartbreaking” failures in BTCC Snetterton qualifying Cook bemoans “heartbreaking” failures in BTCC Snetterton qualifying

BTC team hail Cook’s Brands Hatch BTCC defensive masterclass

BTC team hail Cook’s Brands Hatch BTCC defensive masterclass

BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy)

BTC team hail Cook’s Brands Hatch BTCC defensive masterclass BTC team hail Cook’s Brands Hatch BTCC defensive masterclass

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Latest news

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023 Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

F1 Formula 1

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.