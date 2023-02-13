Leading BTCC outfit BTC gets new name and expands into GT racing
Reigning British Touring Car Championship independent title-winning team BTC Racing has been renamed and is to expand into GT competition for 2023.
The Brackley squad is now known as One Motorsport, and will continue to field Honda Civic Type R machinery in the BTCC this season.
Current team owner Steve Dudman bought out BTC founder in Bert Taylor in 2019, although Taylor stayed on at the squad until the end of the 2020 season.
The renaming removes the last vestiges of Taylor’s era, and also eliminates what was at times confusion between it and the BTCC acronym.
Although the team is staying tight-lipped on drivers for now, One’s driver line-up is expected to be spearheaded once again by Josh Cook, who has finished in the BTCC overall top six three times in the past four seasons with the squad’s Civic FK8.
The GT expansion has come with the acquisition of Motus One, with that team’s boss Will Powell arriving on board at One as its new commercial and marketing director.
The team has announced plans to compete in the British GT Championship, British Endurance Championship and McLaren Trophy, and it is understood that the target is to run cars in the GT3 and GT4 classes.
“The change of name is not to leave our achievements behind, but to plan for the future as we lift our company profile within the motorsport industry,” said Dudman.
“We are also so pleased to welcome Will Powell and the guys from Motus One to join us at Brackley with his expertise and the GT operation being brought to the business. We look forward to going racing.”
Motus One swapped its elderly McLaren for a Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the end of last year and will now form part of the renamed One Motorsport's operations
Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images
One managing director Danny Buxton, who was formerly head of McLaren customer racing before joining BTC before the 2022 season, added: “It promises to be a super-exciting year as we embark into the GT customer racing arena for the first time.
“With our BTCC programmes already locked in for the year ahead, it gives us a super platform for on-track success and commercial growth.”
Powell, who competed in the BTCC as a driver last season in a Team Hard Cupra, said: “I am delighted this has come together to create one of the strongest teams in British motorsport.
“In a relatively short period, my team at Motus One have worked hard to build a team capable of competing at the top.
“Joining forces with Steve Dudman and Danny Buxton in the newly formed One Motorsport takes things to the next level, providing customers with better support, equipment and facilities.
“I’m looking forward to leading the commercial operation, where I have always been at my strongest, and helping to drive forward the GT and BTCC programmes on track.”
