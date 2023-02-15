Mini ace Pearson gets final Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC seat

The 21-year-old Scot therefore joins reigning champion Tom Ingram, plus veteran Tom Chilton and fellow newcomer Nick Halstead, at the Surrey operation.

Pearson finished fourth in the BTCC-supporting Mini series last year, and was the leading driver from the large Excelr8 line-up in that arena.

He had intended to stay in the Mini ranks for 2023 and continue as a member of Excelr8’s BTCC Young Driver Development Programme before aiming for a graduation next year, before a change of tack.

“We started to look at whether it might be feasible to bring the plans forward,” said Pearson.

“Having approached the team to say I wanted to be in the fourth Hyundai seat, we’ve been able to make it happen, and I couldn’t be happier.

“Spending time working alongside the BTCC team last season is going to be hugely beneficial to me as I know a lot of the people who will be working on my car already, and I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to work alongside two of the top drivers on the grid during my rookie year.

“Tom and Tom have a huge amount of experience and I don’t think I could have a better pair of drivers to learn from.

“I’m well aware that moving up to the BTCC is a huge step to take, and it’s important for me to be realistic in my goals. The first aim has to be to challenge for wins in the Jack Sears Trophy, then take it from there and see how things go.”

Excelr8 team owner Justina Williams added: “When we first launched our Young Driver Development Programme, it was always with the goal of bringing a driver through from our Mini Challenge team into touring cars, and we’re delighted that Ronan is the first of those drivers.

“From the moment he joined our JCW line-up last year, Ronan showed what he can do on-track, but he also displayed the drive and desire off-track that is vital for any driver who wants to compete at the highest level.”

With Excelr8 completing its line-up with Pearson, that means two of its four main BTCC drivers from 2022 are racing elsewhere this season – Dan Lloyd has already been confirmed with Team Hard in a Cupra, while Jack Butel has hinted that he is planning to remain in the series.

BTCC line-up so far

Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, TBA, TBA

West Surrey Racing BMW Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead

Team Dynamics Honda TBA, TBA

One Motorsport Honda TBA, TBA, TBA

Speedworks Motorsport Toyota TBA, TBA, TBA

Team Hard Cupra Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, TBA, TBA

Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Andrew Watson, TBA