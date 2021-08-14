Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special
BTCC / Knockhill Practice report

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook

By:

Chris Smiley led the way in free practice for the British Touring Car Championship round at Knockhill with a late effort just before the end of the lunchtime session.

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook

The Northern Irishman whisked his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N around 0.125 seconds clear of the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook.

Cook’s team-mate, Senna Proctor, sat on top of the times for most of what was the only dry session at the Scottish circuit.

But in the 39th minute of 40, Cook eclipsed the sister BTC Honda, only for Smiley to better him a matter of seconds afterwards.

While Smiley and Oulton Park winner Proctor are carrying no success ballast, Cook has 27kg aboard his Honda after a couple of disappointing weekends that have dropped him down the championship table.

Smiley’s lap came in a late four-lap performance run, Cook had a six-lap run, while Proctor was doing in-out laps when most of the top times were recorded.

Rory Butcher ended up best of the Scottish contingent in fourth place.

Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla, which is on 21kg of ballast, suffered more power-steering problems in the opening wet session, but these was rectified in time for the dry running later on.

Colin Turkington, carrying an accustomed low success weight of 15kg on his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport, moved up to fifth place in the later stages of the session, with Jack Goff next up in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.

Butcher clocked the fourth-fastest time in the Speedworks Toyota

Butcher clocked the fourth-fastest time in the Speedworks Toyota

Photo by: JEP

The second WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley, who is on 9kg of ballast, was seventh ahead of Jason Plato’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

Jake Hill was best of those carrying significant ballast, ending up ninth on 48kg with his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus, while Aiden Moffat with his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 completed the top 10.

Smiley was quick in the earlier wet session too, and ended up second fastest in this one behind the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R of Gordon Shedden.

Shedden, on 33kg of ballast, was 14th in the dry, while championship leader Ash Sutton (75kg) was 11th in his Laser Tools Infiniti.

Tom Ingram, second in the points, was 16th in his Excelr8 Hyundai, while Oulton winner and third-in-points Dan Rowbottom was a lowly 27th with the other Dynamics Honda.

Both sessions featured one red flag, each of them caused by an off for the BTC Honda of Jade Edwards.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special

Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
2
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

1 h
3
MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

3 h
4
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

4 h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

2 d
Latest news
Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook

37m
Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special
F1

Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special

Aug 13, 2021
Clio ace Rivett makes BTCC return subbing for Neate
BTCC

Clio ace Rivett makes BTCC return subbing for Neate

Aug 10, 2021
What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

Aug 10, 2021
Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Aug 5, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

MX-5 racers on the rise in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

MX-5 racers on the rise in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Latest news

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook

Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special

Clio ace Rivett makes BTCC return subbing for Neate
BTCC BTCC

Clio ace Rivett makes BTCC return subbing for Neate

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.