Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook
BTCC / Knockhill Qualifying report

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole

By:

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington bounced back from two tough events to claim pole position for BMW at the Knockhill round.

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole

The Northern Irishman got a nice tow at the back of a train comprising the sister West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sports of Tom Oliphant and Stephen Jelley, and grabbed the top spot by 0.117 seconds.

Turkington is carrying only 15kg of success ballast at the Scottish track this weekend, after two dismal rounds at Brands Hatch and Oulton Park plummeted him to ninth in the championship.

But pole has put him in a prime position to bounce back at a circuit that has always played to the strengths of the rear-wheel-drive BMW.

“It’s really good to be back at the front of the grid,” said Turkington. “Knockhill is always a circuit I look forward to.

“I thought it could be a good track for us, but you never know because everybody else is so fast this season.”

Regarding the tow, he said: “I think it was more pot luck than anything - this wasn’t a circuit where we planned to get a slipstream, but I probably got a little benefit from running behind Stephen.

“The gap was very small and there’s a lot of fast cars behind me, but I’m confident with the car.”

Turkington claimed pole by 0.117s

Turkington claimed pole by 0.117s

Photo by: JEP

Turkington’s effort displaced the unballasted BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Senna Proctor, who briefly sat at the top of the times in his bid to make it back to back poles following on from Oulton.

Proctor said he struggled to get his tyres into the window, as he initially did at Oulton, but his time - like Turkington, possibly aided by a tow (from Tom Ingram) - was nevertheless enough to hold off a last-lap charge from free practice pacesetter Chris Smiley.

Smiley, also with no ballast aboard his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, bemoaned traffic issues, but managed to pull a time out of the bag as the chequered flag fluttered to take third.

That demoted Proctor’s BTC Honda team-mate Josh Cook, in a return to form with a decreased 27kg of ballast on his car. He was second on the opening runs, but failed to improve later in the session and briefly had two wheels in the gravel at the chicane.

Fifth was an excellent performance from Jake Hill, carrying 48kg of success weight on a front-wheel-drive car - the Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus - around such an acrobatic circuit.

Sixth was the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of championship leader Ash Sutton - the Japanese rear-driven machine is on the full 75kg of ballast, and was in the top three at the halfway point, but the two-time champion could not improve.

Sutton went fully through the gravel at the chicane late in the session, but was already down on his best lap after the first sector.

Sutton headed his unballasted team-mate Aiden Moffat by a mere 0.001s - Moffat led the Scottish contingent, but appeared to swerve towards Jade Edwards early in the session after being baulked by the BTC Honda through the chicane.

Smiley showed practice form was no fluke with third

Smiley showed practice form was no fluke with third

Photo by: JEP

Next of the Scots, eighth fastest, was Rory Butcher, with 21kg of weight on his Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla.

Like team-mate Smiley, Ingram put in a last-lap improvement to vault his Excelr8 Hyundai - on 66kg of ballast - into the ballpark in ninth place, while Oliphant’s WSR BMW completed the top 10.

It was a tough session for the Team Dynamics Hondas: Gordon Shedden could do no better than 11th on his home track, while Oulton Park breakthrough winner Dan Rowbottom, third in the points, was down in 19th.

There were two red flags: the first came when Rick Parfitt dropped his Excelr8 Hyundai into the gravel at the chicane after seven minutes; the second when Adam Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport BMW fired off at the same place after 18 minutes.

Morgan appeared to have a puncture, although whether this was cause or effect was unclear.

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook
Marcus Simmons
Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook Knockhill
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Smiley tops dry practice ahead of Cook

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

