Subscribe
Previous / Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out
BTCC News

Hamilton retained to create record-breaking six-car BTCC squad

British Touring Car Championship regular Nic Hamilton has completed a modern-era series record-breaking six-car line-up for Team Hard in the 2023 series.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Hamilton retained to create record-breaking six-car BTCC squad

The 31-year-old brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will therefore remain with the Kent squad for a fourth successive season to race a Cupra Leon.

Although Hard possesses just three TBL entrants’ licences, it is also using one owned by its former driver Carl Boardley plus two belonging to Aiden Moffat, whose Scottish team’s Infinitis were based at Hard’s premises for much of 2021 and 2022 and who this season has switched to the One Motorsport Honda squad.

Hamilton will therefore join three-time BTCC race winner Dan Lloyd, reigning Jack Sears Trophy champion Bobby Thompson, promising 2022 rookie Dexter Patterson, plus fellow regulars Jack Butel and Jade Edwards in the Hard enclave.

Nic Hamilton's 2023 Team Hard BTCC entry

Nic Hamilton's 2023 Team Hard BTCC entry

This will be Hamilton’s third season at the wheel of the Cupra, and his second using a bespoke brake servo system fitted to his car to help mitigate his disability.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be back on the BTCC grid with Team Hard for 2023,” said Hamilton.

“Continuity is everything and I feel right at home with the team, as I look to develop the improving pace I found in 2022.

“Both the car and team look to be in a great position going into this year and so I cannot wait to get started and work alongside both my returning and new team-mates.”

Team boss Tony Gilham added: “Nic has already been a tremendous asset to our team, and his dedication to developing his skills as a driver has led to significant progress over the past three seasons. We are confident that he will continue to be an integral part of our success in the upcoming season.

Read Also:

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on pushing the limits of our performance. We will continue to develop Nic’s brake servo technology, aiming to help him maintain consistency on the track he needs to have his best season yet.

“Having a stable driver line-up is essential for our success, and we are delighted to have Nic back in the driver's seat for another year. Together, we are ready to take on the challenges of the 2023 season and strive for a strong season.”

BTCC 2023 line-up so far

Motorbase Performance Ford - Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Dan Rowbottom, Sam Osborne
West Surrey Racing BMW - Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai - Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
One Motorsport Honda - Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota - Rory Butcher, George Gamble, Ricky Collard
Team Hard Cupra - Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, Jack Butel, Jade Edwards, Nic Hamilton
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall - Aron Taylor-Smith, Andrew Watson, Mikey Doble

shares
comments

Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out

Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out

BTCC

Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out

Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023

Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023

BTCC

Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023 Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.