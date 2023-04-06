Hamilton retained to create record-breaking six-car BTCC squad
British Touring Car Championship regular Nic Hamilton has completed a modern-era series record-breaking six-car line-up for Team Hard in the 2023 series.
The 31-year-old brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will therefore remain with the Kent squad for a fourth successive season to race a Cupra Leon.
Although Hard possesses just three TBL entrants’ licences, it is also using one owned by its former driver Carl Boardley plus two belonging to Aiden Moffat, whose Scottish team’s Infinitis were based at Hard’s premises for much of 2021 and 2022 and who this season has switched to the One Motorsport Honda squad.
Hamilton will therefore join three-time BTCC race winner Dan Lloyd, reigning Jack Sears Trophy champion Bobby Thompson, promising 2022 rookie Dexter Patterson, plus fellow regulars Jack Butel and Jade Edwards in the Hard enclave.
Nic Hamilton's 2023 Team Hard BTCC entry
This will be Hamilton’s third season at the wheel of the Cupra, and his second using a bespoke brake servo system fitted to his car to help mitigate his disability.
“I am so grateful and blessed to be back on the BTCC grid with Team Hard for 2023,” said Hamilton.
“Continuity is everything and I feel right at home with the team, as I look to develop the improving pace I found in 2022.
“Both the car and team look to be in a great position going into this year and so I cannot wait to get started and work alongside both my returning and new team-mates.”
Team boss Tony Gilham added: “Nic has already been a tremendous asset to our team, and his dedication to developing his skills as a driver has led to significant progress over the past three seasons. We are confident that he will continue to be an integral part of our success in the upcoming season.
“As we look ahead, we remain focused on pushing the limits of our performance. We will continue to develop Nic’s brake servo technology, aiming to help him maintain consistency on the track he needs to have his best season yet.
“Having a stable driver line-up is essential for our success, and we are delighted to have Nic back in the driver's seat for another year. Together, we are ready to take on the challenges of the 2023 season and strive for a strong season.”
BTCC 2023 line-up so far
Motorbase Performance Ford - Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Dan Rowbottom, Sam Osborne
West Surrey Racing BMW - Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai - Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
One Motorsport Honda - Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota - Rory Butcher, George Gamble, Ricky Collard
Team Hard Cupra - Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, Jack Butel, Jade Edwards, Nic Hamilton
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall - Aron Taylor-Smith, Andrew Watson, Mikey Doble
