Subscribe
Previous / Speedworks switches to Toyota engine as Gamble joins Butcher and Collard
BTCC / Donington News

Edwards switches to Team Hard Cupra for 2023 BTCC season

British Touring Car Championship crowd favourite Jade Edwards has joined the bulging ranks of Team Hard for the 2023 season.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Edwards switches to Team Hard Cupra for 2023 BTCC season

The 32-year-old has spent the first two full seasons of her BTCC career with BTC Racing in Honda machinery, twice getting into the points positions with 15th-place finishes, but now joins Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson and Jack Butel in a five-car Team Hard line-up of Cupra Leons.

Edwards will therefore join Patterson and Butel in the quest for honours in the Jack Sears Trophy, the sub-division for drivers who have never claimed an outright BTCC podium before the start of the season, and which was won last year by Thompson.

It represents a return for Edwards to Hard, with which she contested some rounds of the 2019 Renault Clio UK Cup.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team HARD for the 2023 BTCC season,” said Edwards.

“I have been following the team's progress for a while and I am impressed with their professionalism and commitment to success. I’m confident that I will be able to build on my experience from last year and work well with the team to achieve some great results on track."

Jade Edwards, Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Jade Edwards, Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"We are thrilled to have Jade joining us for the 2023 BTCC season," added Hard boss Tony Gilham.

"She is an exceptional driver with a lot of potential, and we believe she will be a great asset to our team. Both Jade and the team have come on a long way since we previously worked together and we are ready to provide her with the best platform to have her best season in the BTCC to date.

“As a favourite with the crowd, we know that our fans and partners alike will be thrilled with this signing and we look forward to working with Jade again and achieving some fantastic results on track."

BTC, which has been renamed One Motorsport over the winter, was working with Edwards on a commercial deal that would have enabled her to stay on for a third season.

The team has so far named Josh Cook and Aiden Moffat for the 2023 season, while talk of a BTCC retirement U-turn from Jason Plato refuses to die out.

BTCC 2023 line-up so far

Motorbase Performance Ford: Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Dan Rowbottom, Sam Osborne
West Surrey Racing BMW: Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
Team Dynamics Honda: TBA, TBA
One Motorsport Honda: Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport: Toyota Rory Butcher, George Gamble, Ricky Collard
Team Hard Cupra: Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, Jack Butel, Jade Edwards
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: Aron Taylor-Smith, Andrew Watson, Mikey Doble

Read Also:
shares
comments

Speedworks switches to Toyota engine as Gamble joins Butcher and Collard
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out

Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out

BTCC

Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out Why the BTCC hopes a departing series giant will be 750 not out

Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023

Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023

BTCC

Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023 Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Latest news

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous"

Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous" Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous"

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.