Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The VCARB F1 Team has an opening for a Travel Specialist.

You will provide support and advice on travel-related topics including passports, visas, travel insurance and international regulations, manage bookings for flight, hotels, transfers and car rentals and organise transportation to and from airports, racetracks or other venues.

Candidates will have a minimum of three to five years of experience in business travel and be fluent in Italian and English.

Northampton Motorsport is recruiting an Automotive Vehicle Technician.

There is the opportunity to work on a variety of vehicles which range from modern to classic and from competition cars to daily drivers. Northampton Motorsport specialise in engine upgrades, electronics and engine management, suspension upgrades and geometry set up as well as maintenance and repair.

You will have a minimum of five years’ experience working in the retail motor trade as a technician qualified to level three light vehicle engineering.

Join Hitchcox Motorcycles as a Junior Fabricator/Welder.

You will be part of the team manufacturing exhausts at the Brackley workshop which will be done entirely by hand.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of two years’ TIG welding experience in the Motorsport industry.

Venture Engineering has a vacancy for a Historic Motorsport Technician.

In this role you are responsible for carrying out mechanical assembly, strip, inspection and rebuild of historic competition vehicles and associated mechanical assemblies and installing, setting up and commissioning vehicle systems and components as part of the overall vehicle build.

You will have experience assembling, maintaining or restoring complete vehicles or mechanical systems.

The Audi F1 Team is looking for a HR Business Partner to be based at Audi Motorsport AG in Hinwil, Switzerland.

You will translate business objectives into effective people strategies and support leaders in implementing them with their teams as well as serve as a trusted advisor to employees and managers and drive workforce planning aligned with the Formula 1 race calendar, project milestones and business priorities.

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of progressive HR experience with at least three years in an HR Business Partner role.