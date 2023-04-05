Team Dynamics out of BTCC for 2023
Multiple British Touring Car Championship title-winning squad Team Dynamics is taking what it has described as “a hiatus” from the series in 2023.
The Midlands operation is breaking an unbroken presence as a team in the BTCC dating back almost two decades and which has included six overall drivers’ titles, but will retain a presence via a “support agreement” with fellow Honda set-up One Motorsport.
This means that Brackley-based One, formerly BTC Racing, will gain use of Dynamics’ own Civic Type Rs, of which there are four in total. One will also switch from the customer TOCA engines it has used since 2021 and will take over Dynamics’ bespoke Neil Brown Engineering-produced Honda powerplants.
Two commercial blows have struck Dynamics over the winter - the first was the loss of driver Dan Rowbottom and his Cataclean backing to the Motorbase Performance-run NAPA Racing Ford squad, and the second was the late pull-out of long-time title sponsor Halfords.
Dynamics boss Matt Neal told Autosport: “I told [Motorbase boss] Pete Osborne there’s no hard feelings.
“If it commercially stacks up for Dan to be aligned with NAPA then I get it – it’s their decision, and I was disappointed but I wasn’t going to cry about it.”
Regarding the Halfords pull-out, Neal added: “We’d been doing all the pre-season planning, it was just the contract that hadn’t been signed.
“It was all systems go and then suddenly they’re making mass cutbacks at board level, and the BTCC is a high-profile, big investment.
“I get it. We had some great years with them, and we’ve given them some mega times and exposure.”
Long-term sponsor Halfords has pulled backing from Team Dynamics
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey
Neal added that BTCC series boss Alan Gow has been “extremely magnanimous” about Dynamics’ situation.
Gow himself told Autosport: “If they are in a position to come back next year, we’d find a way to help make it happen for them.”
Dynamics is working on such a plan, with 56-year-old three-time BTCC champion Neal not ruling himself out of a return to the cockpit in 2024.
“We’ve got some big commercial partners we’re talking to, and we’ve got other manufacturers we’ve spoken to who could be interested,” he revealed.
In the meantime, Dynamics will develop its customer racing programmes in contemporary and historic racing, and will field a Lotus Cortina at this month’s Goodwood Members Meeting for Neal and fellow triple BTCC title winner Gordon Shedden.
Dynamics’ support for One Motorsport, which Neal said would include himself and long-time technical chief Barry Plowman, will be low-profile.
“Probably not on a full-time basis, but we’ll be there supporting them in the background,” he said. “I think they’ve got a pretty good crew now.”
Withdrawal leaves Shedden off the grid
Shedden has admitted to Autosport that Dynamics’ withdrawal from the 2023 BTCC means he will not be on the grid this season.
The Scot, who has scored all 52 of his BTCC race wins and three crowns with Dynamics, said that the late loss of Halfords backing left him high and dry.
“We were all set to go, and everything was leading the right way,” said Shedden, “but the timing has unfortunately made a mess of everything.
“If it had happened a month or two before it would have been a different story, but everyone has done their deals.
“It’s very difficult I’ll be honest because British GT and whatever is full, but I’ve got some good historic stuff this year [in the Cortina, his regular Ford GT40 ride, and a Lister-Jaguar appearance at the Le Mans Classic].
“Hopefully I’ll be the first in mind for when people start falling out with each other!
“It’s a year to regroup and reassess and see what opportunities lie ahead for 2024 and beyond.
“It’s a bit of a blow, a really sorry situation – I really feel for Matt and Barry because they’ve put their whole souls into it.”
Shedden has been left without a BTCC drive in 2023
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey
Latest news
Hamilton retained to create record-breaking six-car BTCC squad
Hamilton retained to create record-breaking six-car BTCC squad Hamilton retained to create record-breaking six-car BTCC squad
Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form
Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form Krack: Too early to draw conclusions on Aston form
Bautista: MotoGP riders' aggression main issue with sprints
Bautista: MotoGP riders' aggression main issue with sprints Bautista: MotoGP riders' aggression main issue with sprints
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.