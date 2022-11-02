Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTC Racing evaluating new BTCC car build, planning GT expansion
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) News

BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

The British Touring Car Championship has announced a number of rule changes for 2023, including top-10 qualifying shootouts being held at half the rounds and the option tyre returning.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

The tweaked qualifying format was first trialled at Snetterton in 2020 and features the regular 30-minute qualifying session followed by a short five-minute break before a 'Top 10 Showdown' is then held over 10 minutes to set the front five rows of the grid.

It was used at three events in 2021 but not at all this year - however, with the number of support series reducing from five to four for 2023, there is now more flexibility in the timetables and the alternative format will be used at the season-opening Donington Park round, as well as at Brands Hatch (Indy layout), Oulton Park, Knockhill and Silverstone.

Following the traditional end of season meeting between series organiser TOCA and the teams, as was expected, the option tyre will also make a comeback for next season.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, drivers had to use an alternative tyre for one of the three races across a BTCC weekend.

But this rule was scrapped in 2020, when the schedule was congested following the COVID-19 hiatus.
It did make a reappearance at four rounds in 2021 but was not used this year.

However, it is back for 2023, with the option tyre needing to be used in one race at all weekends apart from at the abrasive, high-speed Thruxton track.

In addition, at Snetterton and Croft, all three of the Goodyear tyre compounds used across the season will need to be run by drivers.

The soft tyre previously used in 2019 is back for 2023

The soft tyre previously used in 2019 is back for 2023

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Further rule changes for next year concern the hybrid boost system, which replaced success ballast for 2022.

From 2023, the top seven cars in the championship will continue to have hybrid available on a sliding scale that increases the further down in the standings a driver is.

Cars placed eighth and below will be able to use the additional hybrid power from a lower initial speed, but will only have it available for 50% of the laps during a race.

Rules concerning hybrid use after safety-car periods have also been altered, while the gap between each deployment has been increased to five seconds.

“The changes we have made for 2023 have been done solely to keep to the core values of the championship – and that’s to make the BTCC as competitive, unpredictable, exciting and entertaining as possible,” said BTCC chief executive Alan Gow.

“All year I’ve been asked by teams and drivers to bring the option tyre back for 2023, as they really enjoy the challenge it provides. So, we thank Goodyear for accommodating this and producing the three different specifications of tyres needed.

“As well, after the data-gathering and learnings from the first season using hybrid, we identified ways in which to tweak how the hybrid is deployed in order to better suit the competitive nature of the BTCC.

“Drivers throughout the field will now have to be more strategic as to when, where and how they use hybrid.”

shares
comments
BTC Racing evaluating new BTCC car build, planning GT expansion
Previous article

BTC Racing evaluating new BTCC car build, planning GT expansion
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
Legends, Caterhams and Radicals to support BTCC in 2023
National

Legends, Caterhams and Radicals to support BTCC in 2023

Mighty McGill back to the top of Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Mighty McGill back to the top of Autosport National Driver Rankings

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games
Esports Esports

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

Entry list for Round 3 revealed, along with how to watch all of the action.

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form

Mercedes and Red Bull suspect that Ferrari’s struggles in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix were likely a one-off, rather than a sign it has fallen away from the lead battle.

National novelties: Superbike star Guintoli on four wheels and Chevrolet Lumina
National National

National novelties: Superbike star Guintoli on four wheels and Chevrolet Lumina

A motorbike racing star on four wheels, an unusual V8 making an appearance and a celebration of a driver retiring after 50 years of club competition are among the interesting stories from last weekend's national motorsport action.

The Japanese ace ignored by F1 that future hopefuls must overcome
Super Formula Super Formula

The Japanese ace ignored by F1 that future hopefuls must overcome

OPINION: Tomoki Nojiri has cemented himself as one of Japan's fastest stars, but his achievements will likely never get recognised outside of his homeland as chances of any Pierre Gasly-esque trips through Super Formula to Formula 1 have evaporated. But he could well mark himself as a benchmark that could help others progress onto the world stage

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.