Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Motorbase could stick with Ford after Audi BTCC plan hits skids
BTCC News

BTC Racing evaluating new BTCC car build, planning GT expansion

British Touring Car Championship Independent teams title winner BTC Racing is evaluating a new-build car for 2023, plus an expansion into GT racing.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTC Racing evaluating new BTCC car build, planning GT expansion

The Brackley squad has raced the Honda Civic Type R FK8 model since 2019, initially in a two-year collaboration with then-official Honda squad Team Dynamics that extended to a supply of bespoke Honda engines produced by Neil Brown Engineering.

BTC then went its own way in 2021 and switched to the customer TOCA powerplants.

Josh Cook, who has led the BTC charge since 2019, raced into an early lead of the overall 2022 standings, but faded to sixth in the points.

The team attributed its struggles to lack of straight-line speed since the switch from Swindon Powertrain to M-Sport for 2022 as supplier of the TOCA engines.

BTC chief Danny Buxton, who was drafted in for 2022 by team owner Steve Dudman, told Autosport: “We’re just evaluating all options really, and we’re quite far down the road with a few of them.

“Where we’re sat with the Honda – the chassis is fantastic so we’ve got two options: carry on with the TOCA engine, or going to the Neil Brown engine that Dynamics run.

“Steve is a big fan of being in control of your own destiny – having your own train set.

“The preference would be to build our own cars, with our own engine programme.

“You’ve got to aim high and that’s the current plan, to move quickly with that and see where we get to, because obviously time is pressing.”

Steve Dudman, BTC Racing

Steve Dudman, BTC Racing

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Buxton added that rear and front-wheel-drive models are under consideration.

“There are three or four marques that we’re looking at that aren’t currently in there [the BTCC] at the moment,” he said.

“We’re just looking to see what fits within the parameters of the regulations, the aero qualities, and what’s feasible to have a car and engineering programme running side by side.

“Making a competitive car and getting in the right engine partner is key – it can still be done, but we’ve got to press on.”

BTC’s GT programme could be in international competition in Europe, the British GT Championship and the GT Cup, said Buxton, whose previous role in the sport was as head of customer racing at McLaren.

The team is looking at both the GT3 and GT4 categories, he added.

“We want to expand, and GT is something that we’re looking at, that’s for sure,” said Buxton.

“We’d like to start in 2023, and it’s really customer-led in terms of what people want to do.

“I’ve got a few customers from my McLaren time who want to do something together, and there are a few opportunities for us in British championships for next year – it’s exciting for us.

“It was always the intention when I came across to here for us to utilise [Buxton’s background in GT racing].

“I was thrown in at the deep end to get the season done in BTCC, and now I’ve got time to plan.”

shares
comments
Motorbase could stick with Ford after Audi BTCC plan hits skids
Previous article

Motorbase could stick with Ford after Audi BTCC plan hits skids
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings
National

Harrison and Short charge to top of Autosport's National Driver Rankings

Motorbase could stick with Ford after Audi BTCC plan hits skids
BTCC

Motorbase could stick with Ford after Audi BTCC plan hits skids

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.