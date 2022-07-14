Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready Next / BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire
BTCC News

Sutton leads Ford 1-2 at BTCC tyre test as Tandy gets runout

Three-time and reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton led a Motorbase Ford 1-2 in the two-day Goodyear tyre test at Snetterton, while the team also ran 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Nick Tandy.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Sutton leads Ford 1-2 at BTCC tyre test as Tandy gets runout

Sutton pipped Dan Cammish, his stablemate in the line-up of NAPA-liveried Motorbase Ford Focuses, by 0.015 seconds with a time set during the morning of the second day of running on Wednesday.

Twelve of the top 13 set their best times across the two days during this session, and Sutton was one of those trialling a new soft-compound Goodyear as the BTCC gears up for the return of option tyres in 2023.

Sutton acknowledged that the rubber was key to his beating the time of Cammish, who showed consistent form to finish in the top six in each session.

“We were selected to do some Goodyear tyre testing,” said Sutton. “So pretty much our whole day was based around testing out the option tyre and a few other things.

“I kind of took the limelight away from Dan who had raw pace on the right tyre if I'm honest. We were just running a completely different programme, as requested by Goodyear.

“We still made good progress with the car over the two days. We feel like we've had a lot of potential and that potential seemed to be showing in Dan's pace too.”

Tandy, who previously tested for Motorbase in 2013 and was fresh from class victory in the Monza 6 Hours World Endurance Championship round with Corvette, joined the team in a spare NAPA Focus, which he shared on the first day with Motorbase’s Mini Challenge protege Jack Mitchell.

He then split driving duties in team regular Sam Osborne’s car on the second day. “Working with Nick [Tandy] has been absolutely mega,” said the son of team principal Pete Osborne. “He’s a fantastic driver and has given lots of great feedback which I can take forward.”

Tom Ingram was a consistent front-runner at the Snetterton test

Tom Ingram was a consistent front-runner at the Snetterton test

Photo by: BTCC

Jake Hill finished up third overall in the test in the best of the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sports, the Kentishman in the top five in all four sessions, including setting the top time on the final afternoon.

He edged out championship leader Tom Ingram, who was in the top four in all sessions at the wheel of his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Gordon Shedden was quickest in both sessions on the opening day in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R, but dropped to fifth on the second morning when the top times were set, ahead of Ricky Collard’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla and the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Michael Crees.

Shedden’s team-mate Dan Rowbottom was the only driver in the top 13 not to set his best time on Wednesday morning, his afternoon effort giving him second place in that session and eighth overall.

Jason Plato (BTC Racing Honda) and Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) rounded out the top 10.

Current points runner-up Josh Cook languished in 17th place in his BTC Honda, and missed the second morning due to technical problems.

The same went for double Croft winner Dan Lloyd, who also had to skip the opening day with the Excelr8 Hyundai squad for budget reasons, but went sixth on the final afternoon.

Excelr8 also ran its Mini Challenge ace Dan Zelos in the car normally raced by Jack Butel.

BTC, meanwhile, was down to two Hondas with Jade Edwards absent from the driving seat at the test, although she was present at Snetterton.

shares
comments
Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready
Previous article

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready
Next article

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire
BTCC

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire

Harrison launches up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Harrison launches up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire
BTCC BTCC

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire

British Touring Car Championship technical director Peter Riches is to retire at the end of the 2022 season after over a quarter of a century in the role.

Sutton leads Ford 1-2 at BTCC tyre test as Tandy gets runout
BTCC BTCC

Sutton leads Ford 1-2 at BTCC tyre test as Tandy gets runout

Three-time and reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton led a Motorbase Ford 1-2 in the two-day Goodyear tyre test at Snetterton, while the team also ran 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Nick Tandy.

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready
BTCC BTCC

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready

OPINION: As well as race engineering four-time British Touring Car Championship-winner Colin Turkington, John Waterman led West Surrey Racing's work on implementing the hybrid system into its BMW 330e M Sport. As he explains, there's much more to it than simply plug-and-play...

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

Gordon Shedden cruised to victory from reversed-grid pole in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Croft.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.