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Race report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Cook holds off Sutton for opener win

Toyota ace Josh Cook cements his claim as ‘King of Thruxton’ with his 11th full-points race win at the track in the BTCC

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

Josh Cook continued his Thruxton form to lead all the way for victory in the first British Touring Car Championship race of the day.

The West Countryman is master of the Hampshire speedbowl, and ‘Mr Thruxton’ guided his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport home for his 11th full-points success at the venue, and 12th if you count Saturday’s qualifying race.

Ash Sutton never let up in his pursuit, the four-time title winner extending his championship lead with second place in his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium, 0.653 seconds adrift of the winning Toyota.

Sutton needed to battle his way past his main title rival, reigning champion Tom Ingram, on the opening lap.

Ingram started his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback from second on the grid and got a better launch than Cook, but Sutton’s was better still.

Ingram just hung on to the runner-up spot at the Complex, but a strong exit from Sutton allowed him to pull to the outside at the left-handed Noble kink, giving him the inside line for the following Goodwood right-hander.

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

With Sutton’s team-mates Dan Cammish and Senna Proctor also bidding to get in on the act, the unfortunate Ingram was hung out to dry and dropped two wheels onto the grass on the outside, dropping him to ninth place.

These shenanigans also allowed Dan Rowbottom, who had started his Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloon from seventh on the grid, the momentum to somehow slot himself into third by the time the battle arrived at Church Corner.

Rowbottom stayed close to Sutton early on, but fell away into his own race while the Ford took the battle to the leading Toyota.

Cook had the full 10 laps of TOCA Turbo Boost, Sutton just one – which he saved until the final lap. But Cook also had one lap of TTB in his pocket and held on.

“That was a tough race actually,” said Cook. “I know that from the outside it can sometimes look boring, but I was having to use every ounce of brainpower and strategy – and when to deploy TTB from Ash.

“I’m lucky that I had the TTB. Without it I would have struggled, as you’ll probably see in the next race!”

Senna Proctor, NAPA Racing UK

Senna Proctor, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Rowbottom finished third for the maiden podium for Plato Racing in a full-points race, after a period in the doldrums since their debut win in the Donington qualification race.

Proctor, in his first BTCC race since last October, did very nicely to claim fourth, while team-mate Cammish came under attack from Adam Morgan and the recovering Ingram.

Ingram pulled off a beautiful move around the outside of Morgan at the chicane on the sixth lap of 16, and four laps later dived down the inside of Cammish at Segrave to take an eventual fifth.

Cammish also lost out to the second Plato Mercedes of Morgan, who claimed sixth position four laps from the end.

Mikey Doble (Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon) and James Dorlin (Restart Racing Hyundai) ran in close formation in eighth and ninth without ever looking likely to fight about it, while the second Restart Hyundai of Chris Smiley was 10th.

All of them benefited when an off for Gordon Shedden sent the Speedworks-run Toyota, which had been lying eighth, to the pits for grass to be removed from the radiator.

BTCC Thruxton - Race 1 results

RACE1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

20'42.956

       20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+0.653

20'43.609

 0.653     17
3 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 16

+3.422

20'46.378

 2.769     15
4 United Kingdom S. Proctor NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+6.334

20'49.290

 2.912     13
5 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 16

+7.005

20'49.961

 0.671     11
6 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 16

+8.451

20'51.407

 1.446     10
7 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+13.797

20'56.753

 5.346     9
8
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 16

+14.533

20'57.489

 0.736     8
9
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 16

+15.925

20'58.881

 1.392     7
10 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 16

+22.262

21'05.218

 6.337     6
11 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+23.102

21'06.058

 0.840     5
12
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 16

+24.104

21'07.060

 1.002     4
13 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 16

+24.248

21'07.204

 0.144     3
14 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 16

+25.211

21'08.167

 0.963     2
15
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 16

+25.744

21'08.700

 0.533     1
16
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 16

+26.208

21'09.164

 0.464      
17
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+27.172

21'10.128

 0.964      
18 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 16

+34.487

21'17.443

 7.315      
19
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+46.843

21'29.799

 12.356      
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 16

+48.098

21'31.054

 1.255      
21
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 16

+48.390

21'31.346

 0.292      
22 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+1'08.970

21'51.926

 20.580      
View full results

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