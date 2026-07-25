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Qualifying report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Cook rustles up a tasty qualifying race win

Josh Cook leads qualification race from start to finish at BTCC Thruxton

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

Josh Cook cemented his status as the ‘King of Thruxton’ by leading from pole to the chequered flag in the Hampshire speedbowl’s British Touring Car Championship qualifying race.

Cook planted his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport firmly on pole position and, owing to no restriction on TOCA Turbo Boost due to his eighth position in the championship, the red-headed West Countryman was a clear favourite for the race.

Reigning champion Tom Ingram put his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback on the front row, despite enjoying only three seconds per lap of TTB to the 20s of Cook, but the current series runner-up had the luck of the draw – he was in decidedly the weaker of the two qualifying groups, which he topped, but was slower than the top three in the other split.

By contrast, runaway points leader Ash Sutton was in the ‘group of death’ in his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium, restricted to just 1s per lap of TTB. He set a lap time just 0.016s slower than Ingram’s, but would start seventh.

Cook got away in front, but the race was soon put under the safety car to retrieve the stranded Excelr8 Hyundai of Ricky Collard from the Complex.

At the restart, Cook gradually inched away from Ingram, and with six laps remaining had extended his leading margin to over a second. The man who had won no fewer than 10 BTCC races at Thruxton added an 11th (albeit half-points) to his haul, crossing the finish line 1.072s to the good.

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

“It’s what we needed,” said Cook. “I’m pleased with the amount of effort the team have put in, and I’m glad we’ve managed to get the start of a good result for them. It was a beauty to drive.

“Tom had a good go at the start – he gave me a bump and that got me going! I just had to manage the gap – the car was a bit lively and we had some moments.”

Sutton got past Mikey Doble off the startline, then leapfrogged ‘supersub’ Alliance Ford team-mate Senna Proctor plus Adam Morgan at the Complex to move into fourth.

Just over a lap after the restart, he pulled off a terrific dive on the sister Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish at Segrave to move into third.

Cammish and Proctor completed a 3-4-5 for the yellow-and-blue Focus saloons, while Gordon Shedden had his Laser Tools-liveried Speedworks Toyota on Proctor’s bumper to come home sixth.

The Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloon pair were next, with Morgan taking advantage of a grassy moment for Dan Rowbottom at Church on the 11th lap of 14 to take seventh.

With Tom Chilton dropping out of ninth on the penultimate lap with technical problems on his Excelr8 Hyundai, that moved up Doble (Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon) and James Dorlin (Restart Racing Hyundai) to the final positions in the top 10.

Read Also:

BTCC Thruxton - Qualifying race results

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All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14

19'26.113

   101.82
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 14

+1.072

19'27.185

 1.072 101.73
3 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 14

+1.940

19'28.053

 0.868 101.65
4 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 14

+5.881

19'31.994

 3.941 101.31
5 United Kingdom S. Proctor NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 14

+7.075

19'33.188

 1.194 101.21
6 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14

+8.882

19'34.995

 1.807 101.05
7 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 14

+9.772

19'35.885

 0.890 100.98
8 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 14

+12.127

19'38.240

 2.355 100.77
9
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 14

+14.037

19'40.150

 1.910 100.61
10
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 14

+14.448

19'40.561

 0.411 100.58
11 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14

+15.585

19'41.698

 1.137 100.48
12 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 14

+17.535

19'43.648

 1.950 100.31
13 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 14

+18.640

19'44.753

 1.105 100.22
14
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 14

+19.347

19'45.460

 0.707 100.16
15
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 14

+21.409

19'47.522

 2.062 99.99
16
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 14

+24.533

19'50.646

 3.124 99.72
17
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 13

+1 Lap

20'16.169

 1 Lap 90.66
dnf United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 13

+1 Lap

18'54.049

   97.22
dnf
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 4

+10 Laps

6'53.422

 9 Laps 82.06
dnf
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 4

+10 Laps

7'02.933

 9.511 80.21
dnf
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 4

+10 Laps

 

7'35.728  

 32.795 74.44
dnf United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 0

 

 

  
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