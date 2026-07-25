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Practice report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Proctor substitutes for unwell Osborne, Smiley tops practice

Double BTCC race winner Senna Proctor called up to stand in for ill Sam Osborne, as Chris Smiley tops free practice at Thruxton

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Chris Smiley, Restart Racing

Chris Smiley, Restart Racing

Photo by: JEP

Double British Touring Car Championship race winner Senna Proctor has been called up to replace Sam Osborne for the series’ fifth round at Thruxton.

Osborne felt unwell on Friday, and was referred to the local hospital for blood tests. Although these came back all clear, he has remained below par on Saturday morning so has relinquished the seat of his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium for the weekend.

Proctor, who was taken on by Alliance in a reserve role for the 2026 season, is therefore on board for Thruxton only. He spent much of the elongated 50-minute free practice session in the top 10 in the times, before slipping back to an eventual 14th position.

The Yorkshireman’s presence is the latest of a merry-go-round of changes in the BTCC’s runners and riders.

Ryan Bensley, who contested a one-off round in 2025 with an Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai, has replaced Max Buxton in the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport stable. The sometime TCR UK frontrunner finished a highly respectable 17th of the 22 runners in free practice.

GB3 convert Lewis Gilbert has switched to the BTCC for the remainder of the season with the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport team, and the Scot ended up 21st in the running order.

Senna Proctor, NAPA Racing UK

Senna Proctor, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Fastest was the Restart Racing Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Chris Smiley, leading a 1-2 for the Independent team from stablemate James Dorlin.

Championship leader Ash Sutton was at the top of the times on hard-compound Goodyear tyres with 10 minutes remaining, before Smiley had a set of mediums fitted and eclipsed the Alliance Ford star’s time.

Smiley then went quicker still on his next lap, while Dorlin – also on mediums – improved to finish up just 0.093 seconds adrift of the Northern Irishman.

The high-speed, abrasive Thruxton is usually a hard-tyres-only venue, but the BTCC has introduced the medium for qualifying only this weekend.

Sutton, who was the best part of 0.4s behind Smiley, was the fastest of the runners on hard tyres in third place.

Fourth was Mikey Doble with the lead Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon, with the Speedworks-run Toyotas of Josh Cook and Aron Taylor-Smith next.

Dan Cammish was on a hot lap that should have put him in the same ballpark as team-mate Sutton when he went too fast into the chicane. He ended up seventh in front of Tom Ingram (Excelr8 Hyundai), Adam Morgan (Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloon) and Gordon Shedden (Speedworks Toyota).

ITV

ITV

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

BTCC extends live deal with ITV

BTCC organiser TOCA has extended its deal with ITV to show live, free-to-air coverage of the series until the end of the 2029 season.

It means the series will continue to be shown on ITV4, as well as the ITVX streaming service.

“This new contract underlines my unwavering commitment to continue to keep the BTCC as freely accessible to as many people as possible rather than for it to be hidden behind a paywall,” said TOCA supremo Alan Gow.

“My policy has always been for the BTCC to have the widest reach achievable, and our long relationship with ITV makes that happen.

“In fact, the BTCC is the only UK motorsport that has live, free-to-air coverage of an entire championship on mainstream linear television and, thanks to our great partners at ITV, long may that continue.”

BTCC Thruxton - Free practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 22 Hyundai i30N 22

1'15.365

   112.540
2
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
 132 Hyundai i30N 20

+0.093

1'15.458

 0.093 112.402
3 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus Titanium 22

+0.359

1'15.724

 0.266 112.007
4
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
 88 Audi A3 Saloon 21

+0.512

1'15.877

 0.153 111.781
5 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 22

+0.525

1'15.890

 0.013 111.762
6 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 50 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 20

+0.533

1'15.898

 0.008 111.750
7 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus Titanium 21

+0.535

1'15.900

 0.002 111.747
8 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu 80 Hyundai i30N 16

+0.547

1'15.912

 0.012 111.729
9 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing 33 Mercedes A35 Saloon 20

+0.706

1'16.071

 0.159 111.496
10 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 52 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+0.755

1'16.120

 0.049 111.424
11 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing 32 Mercedes A35 Saloon 21

+0.783

1'16.148

 0.028 111.383
12 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu 11 Hyundai i30N 22

+0.808

1'16.173

 0.025 111.347
13
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
 99 BMW 330i M Sport 24

+0.928

1'16.293

 0.120 111.171
14 United Kingdom S. Proctor NAPA Racing UK 18 Ford Focus Titanium 23

+0.992

1'16.357

 0.064 111.078
15 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu 3 Hyundai i30N 20

+1.082

1'16.447

 0.090 110.947
16
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
 2 BMW 330i M Sport 20

+1.146

1'16.511

 0.064 110.855
17
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
 7 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 25

+1.254

1'16.619

 0.108 110.698
18 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing 16 Audi A3 Saloon 18

+1.461

1'16.826

 0.207 110.400
19
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
 15 Ford Focus Titanium 25

+1.663

1'17.028

 0.202 110.111
20
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 17 Audi A3 Saloon 21

+1.926

1'17.291

 0.263 109.736
21
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
 29 BMW 330i M Sport 21

+2.254

1'17.619

 0.328 109.272
22
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
 28 Hyundai i30N 25

+2.591

1'17.956

 0.337 108.800
View full results

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