BTCC Brands Hatch: Supreme Sutton bags pole for finale
British Touring Car Championship leader Ash Sutton claimed a stunning pole position for the final round at Brands Hatch, with title rival Tom Ingram third.
Sutton was supreme throughout the half-hour in his Alliance Racing (nee Motorbase) Ford Focus ST as he bids for a fourth title.
He sat at the top of the times when the red flags flew after nine minutes, due to barrier damage on the straight after Sheene Curve inflicted when George Gamble dropped a wheel of his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla onto the grass and cannoned off in a rearward impact.
At this point Sutton was 0.051 seconds clear of Rory Butcher (Speedworks Toyota), with Ingram third in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.
Bizarrely, none of the leading positions changed once the session resumed for the remaining 20 minutes, but that doesn’t mean Sutton didn’t go quicker.
First he chipped 0.030s away from his previous best, and then he lopped the best part of 0.2s away from that to end up 0.253s to the good.
That was despite Sutton, who extends his championship lead over Ingram to 46 points, running the minimum one second of hybrid boost on the Ford, deployed at 135km/h.
“Well that’s one point extra,” said Sutton. “I had a scary old lap there. We had three laps good enough for pole, but I knew I had a couple of tenths on the table.
“On my best lap I had a big moment at Hawthorn – I was all over the grass and still managed to go quicker.
“I knew there was a bit more and I wanted it, despite whether we needed it or not.”
Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
While Sutton was delighted with his sixth pole of 2023, so too was Butcher with his first front-row qualifying effort of a tough season.
The smooth-driving Scot was on the maximum 15s of hybrid at a minimum 115km/h, and held out Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, which was on 3s/135km/h.
Dan Rowbottom made it two Alliance Fords in the top four, the bearded Midlander allowed 13s of hybrid at 125km/h.
Bobby Thompson put in the latest of his impressive showings to grab fifth in his Team Hard Cupra Leon (15s hybrid) and will the share the third row with another Alliance Ford, that of Dan Cammish (11s hybrid).
It was a disappointing session for the West Surrey Racing BMW squadron. Four-time champion Colin Turkington was just 0.061s off third-placed Ingram, but ended up seventh on 7s hybrid at 130km/h.
Turkington ended up one spot ahead of team-mate Jake Hill, although the Kentishman was 0.130s further back on 5s hybrid at 135km/h.
Jack Sears Trophy title contender and Silverstone poleman Mikey Doble put in another strong showing to take ninth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra ahead of the WSR BMWs of Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley.
BTCC Brands Hatch Qualifying Results:
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|1'29.823
|97.520
|2
|R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|6
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|+0.253
|0.253
|97.246
|3
|T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|1
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|14
|+0.307
|0.054
|97.188
|4
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|+0.326
|0.019
|97.167
|5
|
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|19
|Cupra León
|13
|+0.330
|0.004
|97.163
|6
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|+0.365
|0.035
|97.125
|7
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|4
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|+0.368
|0.003
|97.122
|8
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|+0.498
|0.130
|96.982
|9
|
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+0.510
|0.012
|96.969
|10
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|+0.525
|0.015
|96.953
|11
|S. Jelley Team BMW
|12
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|+0.620
|0.095
|96.851
|12
|R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|37
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|16
|+0.707
|0.087
|96.758
|13
|A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|11
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|+0.756
|0.049
|96.706
|14
|
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|14
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|+0.794
|0.038
|96.665
|15
|A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+0.829
|0.035
|96.628
|16
|J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|66
|Honda Civic Type R
|16
|+0.844
|0.015
|96.612
|17
|T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|3
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|14
|+0.894
|0.050
|96.559
|18
|D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|123
|Cupra León
|14
|+0.938
|0.044
|96.512
|19
|
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|17
|Cupra León
|15
|+0.994
|0.056
|96.452
|20
|A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|16
|Honda Civic Type R
|16
|+1.008
|0.014
|96.438
|21
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|+1.011
|0.003
|96.434
|22
|
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|42
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|3
|+1.213
|0.202
|96.220
|23
|
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|18
|Cupra León
|15
|+1.261
|0.048
|96.170
|24
|
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|777
|Cupra León
|11
|+1.481
|0.220
|95.938
|25
|
J. Gornall Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|180
|Cupra León
|15
|+1.623
|0.142
|95.789
|26
|
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|99
|Cupra León
|16
|+1.692
|0.069
|95.717
|27
|
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|22
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|16
|+2.352
|0.660
|95.031
|View full results
