BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram to claim fourth title
Ash Sutton claimed his fourth British Touring Car Championship crown after fending off title rival Tom Ingram throughout the opening race of the Brands Hatch finale.
Sutton equalled the record of four titles held by Andy Rouse and Colin Turkington, and became the first driver in history to scoop the BTCC crown in rear and front-wheel-drive machinery.
The Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST star had to endure a nervy finish though – a late safety car left Sutton looking vulnerable to attack from the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Ingram, who still had a lap of hybrid boost available to Sutton’s zero.
There were two laps of green-flag racing to the chequered flag, and Ingram had a sniff at the NAPA-liveried Ford into Surtees on the first of those.
Ingram saved his hybrid until the final tour, but had run out of tyre grip and Sutton held on to take the flag by 0.603 seconds.
Poleman Sutton also had a challenge at the start from fellow front-row starter Rory Butcher in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.
Butcher hung on around the outside at Paddock Hill Bend and Druids, allowing Ingram to sneak up the inside and, with his shorter line, demote the Scot to second.
Ingram even had a stab at Sutton into Surtees, but the leader set fastest lap of the race on the second tour, and he and Ingram put a huge amount of daylight between themselves and the rest.
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Sutton had the gap at over a second by the third lap, and it generally hovered between 1s and 1.5s until that late safety car.
This was caused when Mikey Doble, the Jack Sears Trophy title contender running eighth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, received a whack from Stephen Jelley’s West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport into Stirlings and plunged headlong into the barrier.
“It’s a massive relief,” said Sutton. “As much as we knew we had a big points gap, Tom was right when he said it was ours to lose.
“The car was absolutely mega and I can’t thank the team enough.
“The special bit is to be the first to take it with rear and front-wheel drive. That’s the one for me, because I don’t plan to leave it at four titles.”
While the leading duo were in a race of their own, there was a ferocious fight for third between Butcher and the Team Hard Cupra Leon of Bobby Thompson.
Like Sutton and Ingram, Thompson had opted for soft Goodyear tyres for this race while most of the field – including Butcher – were on mediums.
Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils Cupra Leon
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
On the fifth lap, Thompson chiselled a gap on the inside of Surtees to wrest the position, but then Butcher dived down the inside at Hawthorns, and the duo ran side by side through Westfield and into Sheene Curve, where contact put Thompson briefly onto the grass.
This brought the battle behind between Dan Rowbottom (Alliance Ford), the WSR BMWs of Jake Hill and Colin Turkington, plus Dan Cammish’s Alliance Ford into the picture, before Butcher and Thompson sprinted away again.
Three laps later, a left-front puncture – which appeared to be completely unrelated to the earlier brush with Thompson – sent Butcher off course at Sheene, and he was forced to the pits for a new tyre before rejoining a lap down.
Turkington, the other of the leading contenders on soft tyres, had moved up to fourth by the safety car, but Thompson held on for an excellent podium finish in the Cupra.
Rowbottom’s stout defensive job throughout the race was finally cracked on the last lap, when Cammish and Hill snuck through for fifth and sixth respectively.
Jelley was eighth, with Ricky Collard (Speedworks Toyota) and Adam Morgan (WSR BMW) completing the top 10.
Doble’s shunt means PMR Vauxhall team-mate Andrew Watson has one hand on the Jack Sears Trophy title, now 37 points clear of Alliance Ford racer Sam Osborne and 38 ahead of Doble.
BTCC Brands Hatch - Race 1 report
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|29'41.888
|23
|2
|T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+0.603
|0.603
|17
|3
|
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|18
|+2.236
|1.633
|15
|4
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+2.933
|0.697
|13
|5
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+4.569
|1.636
|11
|6
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+4.839
|0.270
|10
|7
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+6.428
|1.589
|9
|8
|S. Jelley Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+6.617
|0.189
|8
|9
|R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|18
|+6.783
|0.166
|7
|10
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|18
|+7.263
|0.480
|6
|11
|A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|18
|+8.350
|1.087
|5
|12
|J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|+8.537
|0.187
|4
|13
|T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+8.550
|0.013
|3
|14
|A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|18
|+9.118
|0.568
|2
|15
|D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|18
|+9.760
|0.642
|1
|16
|
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|18
|+10.657
|0.897
|17
|
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|18
|+11.059
|0.402
|18
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|18
|+11.207
|0.148
|19
|
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|18
|+12.681
|1.474
|20
|
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+13.493
|0.812
|21
|
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|18
|+15.467
|1.974
|22
|
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|18
|+16.939
|1.472
|23
|R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|24
|
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|17
|+1 Lap
|11.928
|dnf
|A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|+4 Laps
|3 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|11
|+7 Laps
|3 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
J. Gornall Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|0
|Retirement
|View full results
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win
NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Allmendinger holds off Byron for emotional win
Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez to find F1 form
Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez to find F1 form Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez to find F1 form
Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track
Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track
Sharp edges Macintyre to secure British F4 title
Sharp edges Macintyre to secure British F4 title Sharp edges Macintyre to secure British F4 title
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.