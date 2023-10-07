BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram pips Hill to top free practice
Reigning British Touring Car champion Tom Ingram led the way across the two sessions of free practice for the 2023 season finale on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.
Ingram faces a mountain to climb if he’s to make it back-to-back titles – the only rival to three-time champion Ash Sutton is 45 points adrift heading into the competitive action – but he was on form in the opening session early on Saturday morning.
Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N headed the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill by a mere 0.018 seconds in FP1, and neither driver’s times were beaten in the lunchtime FP2 session.
With the Brands weekend unusually featuring tyre choice for qualifying – the Goodyear medium or soft compound – most of the leading times were set on carry-over soft rubber from previous race weekends, including those of Ingram and Hill.
“It’s a weekend of maximum attack from our side,” promised Ingram. “There’s not really a lot what we can do [for the championship].
“We’re just going to do the best job we can, and if anything happens on Ash’s side we need to capitalise on it.”
Sutton, driving his Ford Focus ST run by the renamed Alliance Racing squad, was just 0.172s adrift of Ingram’s best in third fastest in FP1, but languished 18th later on – he was one spot behind 17th-placed Hill, with both on medium tyres, and his earlier best dropped him to sixth overall.
Up into third overall with the fastest time of FP2 came Josh Cook at the wheel of his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R.
The West Countryman edged out Ricky Collard’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla by the tiny margin of 0.004s, and his second fastest time was also quicker than the Hampshireman’s best – by 0.001s.
Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
Also on form was Bobby Thompson in his Team Hard Cupra Leon – the hard-trying Essex man went third in FP2, fifth overall, and set a time during an earlier run on medium tyres just 0.15s adrift of his best on softs.
Insight: The potential BTCC race winner trying to make it to the front
Fourth in FP2, and seventh overall behind Sutton’s FP1 time, was Silverstone poleman Mikey Doble with his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, just ahead of team-mate Aron Taylor-Smith.
Stephen Jelley’s FP1 best in his WSR BMW was good for ninth overall ahead of the sister machine of Colin Turkington, who was sixth in FP2 – the four-time BTCC champion set the quickest time on medium rubber in that session, just 0.021s ahead of Ingram, followed by Thompson’s medium effort.
Each session featured a red flag, with FP1 interrupted midway through when Adam Morgan parked his WSR BMW on Cooper Straight with a broken propshaft, and FP2 halted in the early knockings to retrieve the One Honda of Aiden Moffat from the Hawthorns gravel trap.
BTCC Brands Hatch - Practice results
FP2
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|66
|Honda Civic Type R
|13
|1'30.784
|96.487
|2
|R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|37
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|13
|+0.004
|0.004
|96.483
|3
|
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|19
|Cupra León
|12
|+0.095
|0.091
|96.387
|4
|
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|13
|+0.135
|0.040
|96.344
|5
|A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|12
|+0.147
|0.012
|96.332
|6
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|4
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|+0.183
|0.036
|96.293
|7
|T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|1
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|11
|+0.204
|0.021
|96.271
|8
|T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|3
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|12
|+0.241
|0.037
|96.232
|9
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|+0.245
|0.004
|96.228
|10
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|13
|+0.285
|0.040
|96.186
|11
|R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|6
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|13
|+0.313
|0.028
|96.156
|12
|A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|11
|Vauxhall Astra
|13
|+0.316
|0.003
|96.153
|13
|
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|42
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|13
|+0.406
|0.090
|96.058
|14
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|+0.410
|0.004
|96.054
|15
|S. Jelley Team BMW
|12
|BMW 330e M Sport
|16
|+0.414
|0.004
|96.049
|16
|D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|123
|Cupra León
|13
|+0.483
|0.069
|95.977
|17
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|+0.581
|0.098
|95.874
|18
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|+0.700
|0.119
|95.749
|19
|A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|16
|Honda Civic Type R
|9
|+0.790
|0.090
|95.655
|20
|
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|14
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|14
|+1.070
|0.280
|95.364
|21
|
J. Gornall Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|180
|Cupra León
|12
|+1.181
|0.111
|95.248
|22
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|13
|+1.275
|0.094
|95.151
|23
|
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|18
|Cupra León
|13
|+1.456
|0.181
|94.964
|24
|
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|17
|Cupra León
|11
|+1.503
|0.047
|94.916
|25
|
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|99
|Cupra León
|14
|+1.668
|0.165
|94.747
|26
|
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|777
|Cupra León
|12
|+1.822
|0.154
|94.589
|27
|
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|22
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|14
|+1.865
|0.043
|94.545
FP1
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|1
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|11
|1'30.712
|96.564
|2
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|+0.018
|0.018
|96.545
|3
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|+0.172
|0.154
|96.381
|4
|R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|37
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|+0.203
|0.031
|96.348
|5
|S. Jelley Team BMW
|12
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|+0.251
|0.048
|96.298
|6
|
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|19
|Cupra León
|12
|+0.278
|0.027
|96.269
|7
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|4
|BMW 330e M Sport
|16
|+0.312
|0.034
|96.233
|8
|R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|6
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|+0.463
|0.151
|96.074
|9
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|+0.505
|0.042
|96.029
|10
|
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|42
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|+0.759
|0.254
|95.763
|11
|J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|66
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|+0.840
|0.081
|95.678
|12
|T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|3
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|14
|+0.852
|0.012
|95.666
|13
|A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+0.883
|0.031
|95.633
|14
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|+1.067
|0.184
|95.441
|15
|A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|16
|Honda Civic Type R
|13
|+1.077
|0.010
|95.431
|16
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|10
|+1.089
|0.012
|95.419
|17
|
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+1.318
|0.229
|95.181
|18
|D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|123
|Cupra León
|12
|+1.352
|0.034
|95.146
|19
|
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|14
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|+1.440
|0.088
|95.055
|20
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|+1.472
|0.032
|95.022
|21
|A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|11
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+1.518
|0.046
|94.975
|22
|
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|17
|Cupra León
|13
|+1.656
|0.138
|94.833
|23
|
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|18
|Cupra León
|14
|+1.837
|0.181
|94.647
|24
|
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|777
|Cupra León
|12
|+1.892
|0.055
|94.591
|25
|
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|22
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|+2.939
|1.047
|93.534
|26
|
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|99
|Cupra León
|10
|+4.166
|1.227
|92.324
|27
|
J. Gornall Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|180
|Cupra León
|9
|+5.287
|1.121
|91.246
The potential BTCC race winner trying to make it to the front
BTCC Brands Hatch: Supreme Sutton bags pole for finale
