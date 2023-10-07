BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram pips Hill to top free practice

Ingram faces a mountain to climb if he’s to make it back-to-back titles – the only rival to three-time champion Ash Sutton is 45 points adrift heading into the competitive action – but he was on form in the opening session early on Saturday morning.

Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N headed the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill by a mere 0.018 seconds in FP1, and neither driver’s times were beaten in the lunchtime FP2 session.

With the Brands weekend unusually featuring tyre choice for qualifying – the Goodyear medium or soft compound – most of the leading times were set on carry-over soft rubber from previous race weekends, including those of Ingram and Hill.

“It’s a weekend of maximum attack from our side,” promised Ingram. “There’s not really a lot what we can do [for the championship].

“We’re just going to do the best job we can, and if anything happens on Ash’s side we need to capitalise on it.”

Sutton, driving his Ford Focus ST run by the renamed Alliance Racing squad, was just 0.172s adrift of Ingram’s best in third fastest in FP1, but languished 18th later on – he was one spot behind 17th-placed Hill, with both on medium tyres, and his earlier best dropped him to sixth overall.

Up into third overall with the fastest time of FP2 came Josh Cook at the wheel of his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R.

The West Countryman edged out Ricky Collard’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla by the tiny margin of 0.004s, and his second fastest time was also quicker than the Hampshireman’s best – by 0.001s.

Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Also on form was Bobby Thompson in his Team Hard Cupra Leon – the hard-trying Essex man went third in FP2, fifth overall, and set a time during an earlier run on medium tyres just 0.15s adrift of his best on softs.

Fourth in FP2, and seventh overall behind Sutton’s FP1 time, was Silverstone poleman Mikey Doble with his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, just ahead of team-mate Aron Taylor-Smith.

Stephen Jelley’s FP1 best in his WSR BMW was good for ninth overall ahead of the sister machine of Colin Turkington, who was sixth in FP2 – the four-time BTCC champion set the quickest time on medium rubber in that session, just 0.021s ahead of Ingram, followed by Thompson’s medium effort.

Each session featured a red flag, with FP1 interrupted midway through when Adam Morgan parked his WSR BMW on Cooper Straight with a broken propshaft, and FP2 halted in the early knockings to retrieve the One Honda of Aiden Moffat from the Hawthorns gravel trap.

BTCC Brands Hatch - Practice results

FP2

FP1