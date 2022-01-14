Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge News

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

By:

More than three years after a devastating IndyCar accident, Robert Wickens will return to race action with Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

Wickens has been rehabilitating since his brutal accident in IndyCar’s race at Pocono in August 2018, in which he suffered a thoracic spinal fracture, spinal cord injury, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, fractured elbow, a concussion, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion.

Almost 1000 days later, in May last year at Mid-Ohio, Wickens evaluated one of Bryan Herta Autosport’s Hyundai Velosters that had been equipped with hand controls.

Now he will form an all-Canadian line-up with touring car ace Mark Wilkins in BHA’s #33 Elantra N TCR race car, and will make his debut in the four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race at Daytona on 28 January.

"I’ve spent a lot of nights thinking and dreaming of this moment, and with the support from Bryan Herta and Hyundai it is all becoming a reality,” said Wickens who had scored four podiums and a pole position in his first 12 IndyCar races before his life-changing crash.

“I am hungrier now than I was before my accident to compete for wins again!

“I’m really looking forward to incorporating myself with the entire Bryan Herta Autosport team and finally get my first taste of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.”

The #33 Elantra N has been fitted with a custom hand-control system designed by BHA technical director David Brown and development technician Jonathan Gormley.

Steering wheel for Robert Wickens

Steering wheel for Robert Wickens

Photo by: IMSA

The system features a metal ring, located behind the steering wheel, that is connected to the brake pedal by a series of rods and is pulled with fingers to activate the brake.

Two linked throttle paddles and shift paddles, also attached behind the steering wheel, allow the driver to accelerate, shift and make steering inputs.

Wilkins has a switch to deactivate the hand throttle when he takes over from Wickens, and the Elantra will accelerate and brake using traditional foot pedals when he is driving.

BHA’s six-car line-up will test at Daytona Jan. 21-23, when the IMPC field gets track time in between the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s ‘Roar Before the 24’ sessions.

#33 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Hyundai Elantra N in action at Laguna Seca last August.

#33 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Hyundai Elantra N in action at Laguna Seca last August.

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

shares
comments
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Cameron targets wins for Penske LMP2 entry in 2022 WEC campaign
WEC

Cameron targets wins for Penske LMP2 entry in 2022 WEC campaign

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed
IndyCar

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More
Robert Wickens
Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

Wickens: Arrow McLaren SP faith in "phenomenal" O'Ward, Askew never a risk
IndyCar

Wickens: Arrow McLaren SP faith in "phenomenal" O'Ward, Askew never a risk

BMW "honoured" Wickens wants to test one of its DTM cars
DTM

BMW "honoured" Wickens wants to test one of its DTM cars

Bryan Herta Autosport More
Bryan Herta Autosport
Jack Hawksworth lands 2014 IndyCar drive with Bryan Herta Autosport
IndyCar

Jack Hawksworth lands 2014 IndyCar drive with Bryan Herta Autosport

Alex Tagliani says Bryan Herta Autosport 'cheated' by Lotus saga
IndyCar

Alex Tagliani says Bryan Herta Autosport 'cheated' by Lotus saga

Bryan Herta Autosport confirms Honda switch for Indianapolis 500
IndyCar

Bryan Herta Autosport confirms Honda switch for Indianapolis 500

Latest news

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.