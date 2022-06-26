Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon Next / FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR
WTCR / Aragón Race report

WTCR Aragon: Magnus holds off Huff for Audi’s first win of 2022

Gilles Magnus soaked up pressure from Rob Huff to claim the second World Touring Car Cup win of his career and a first for Comtoyou Audi in 2022, as Mikel Azcona strengthened his grip on the title with victory in race two.

By:
WTCR Aragon: Magnus holds off Huff for Audi’s first win of 2022

Magnus, 22, clung on to his lead after starting race one from pole position as Huff made a great getaway from fourth on the grid in his Zengo Motorsport Cupra Leon.

Reigning double champion Yann Ehrlacher demoted front-row starter Nathanael Berthon into Turn 1, but Huff had passed them both by Turn 3 and then chased Magnus hard all the way for his second consecutive runner-up finish.

“This guy did not make it easy,” said Magnus of Huff. “He was really quick, I was not allowed to make any mistakes and then in the end on the last lap I had a fuel cut. I said on the radio I was going crazy, my heart rate went up. But in the end we managed to bring it home.”

“What a mega race,” said Huff, who also finished second in race two at the Hungaroring. “I’ve been really concentrating on starts and I think we’ve finally found something that works really well. I kept my foot in and got up to second, then chased junior all the way.

“We had a bit more pace than Gilles, but when you are following it is so hard when you’ve got these [track limits] tyre stacks. We are using every last centimetre up to the tyre stacks.

“He made a couple of very small mistakes that allowed me a couple of times to almost get alongside. I had a good run out of the chicane on to the back straight on one lap, but he was just a little bit quicker when you get halfway down the straight. But two second places now – that first win can’t be too far away.”

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport, CUPRA Leon CompeticiÃ³n

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport, CUPRA Leon CompeticiÃ³n

Photo by: WTCR

Berthon finished third, but only after a controversial move on Ehrlacher on the second lap. The pair made contact under braking, which resulted in the Lynk & Co losing three places.

“I passed him, he passed me back, as usual I would say because I like fair battles,” explained Berthon. “Then he did a mistake in Turn 3, he lost the rear so I was able to really catch him and honestly I took my chance.

“I saw I was on the inside and you know when you are in the braking phase you are at the limit. And Yann took his corner and there was no space I would say. So we had a little touch.

“I’m sorry he lost a position because it was absolutely not what I had in my mind, but to be honest I had no room. I think it’s racing.”

Berthon then spent the rest of the race fending off a charging Azcona, the WTCR points leader rising from eighth on the grid to finish fourth, having driven tactically in qualifying in the interests of maintaining a competitive Balance of Performance.

Azcona’s BRC Hyundai Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz also came through from ninth on the grid to finish fifth, as an unhappy Ehrlacher claimed sixth after his uncle Yvan Muller allowed him back past in the wake of the clash with Berthon.

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s Ma Qing Hua started race two from the reverse-grid pole position, having qualified 10th on Saturday. He led into Turn 1 only for fellow front-row starter Michelisz to scythe past at Turn 3. The Hungarian then slammed into a track limits tyre stack and with Tom Coronel also crashing heavily in his Audi, the safety car was called upon.

Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Photo by: WTCR

At the restart, Daniel Nagy dived inside Ma at Turn 1 to take the lead, but Azcona was quickly on the move. He demoted Ma, then closed in on Nagy’s Cupra and took the lead on the following lap.

Nagy allowed his team-mate Huff past so the Briton could mount a challenge on Azcona for the win. But his Cupra didn’t have enough to pass the Hyundai and he settled for another second place, making it three in succession. Santiago Urrutia passed Nagy to claim the final spot on the podium.

“It’s a very good feeling to win here at home,” said an overjoyed Azcona. “First time here with Hyundai with my friends and family. I’m still leading the championship, it’s a really good feeling and the car was working really well. I could feel Rob was very close to my neck and I was very nervous, he was catching me on the straight and under braking for Turn 16. But in the first sector the car was very good.”

“Absolutely mega,” said Huff. “We’ve jumped huge points for the championship which is absolutely brilliant. Huge thanks to Danny, who made my life very easy as I think everyone could see. Without him doing that I wouldn’t have been able to get as close to Mikel as I could and put a good enough gap on Santi.

“The first lap was complete carnage, I have no recollection of what happened! I just kept avoiding people and coming out in front of them. I went from seventh to third in the first five corners. But the car was just mega all weekend.”

Magnus could only finish 10th in race two. He is now second in the points, with Azcona’s advantage at the top a commanding 28 points. Huff has risen up the order to a tied third with Urrutia. The pair are six points behind Magnus, with Ehrlacher a further point behind in fifth.

Nestor Girolami, who had started the weekend second to Azcona in the points, only managed 12th in race one and 13th in race two as the Hondas struggled in Spain.

WTCR Aragon - Race 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval
1 Belgium Gilles Magnus Audi 16    
2 United Kingdom Rob Huff CUPRA 16 0.393 0.393
3 France Nathanael Berthon Audi 16 4.351 3.958
4 Spain Mikel Azcona Hyundai 16 4.869 0.518
5 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 16 5.548 0.679
6 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 16 9.655 4.107
7 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 16 16.558 6.903
8 Uruguay Santiago Urrutia Lynk & Co 16 18.960 2.402
9 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 16 19.990 1.030
10 Morocco Mehdi Bennani Audi 16 20.571 0.581
11 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 16 25.957 5.386
12 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 16 27.688 1.731
13 China Ma Qing Hua Lynk & Co 16 28.977 1.289
14 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 16 36.987 8.010
  Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 13 3 Laps 3 Laps
  Netherlands Tom Coronel Audi 7 9 Laps 6 Laps
  Hungary Daniel Nagy CUPRA 6 10 Laps 1 Lap
View full results

WTCR Aragon - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Mikel Azcona Hyundai 12    
2 United Kingdom Rob Huff CUPRA 12 0.802 0.802
3 Uruguay Santiago Urrutia Lynk & Co 12 5.633 4.831
4 Hungary Daniel Nagy CUPRA 12 7.868 2.235
5 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 12 8.755 0.887
6 China Ma Qing Hua Lynk & Co 12 10.057 1.302
7 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 12 12.525 2.468
8 France Nathanael Berthon Audi 12 13.440 0.915
9 Morocco Mehdi Bennani Audi 12 13.810 0.370
10 Belgium Gilles Magnus Audi 12 16.391 2.581
11 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 12 17.014 0.623
12 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 12 17.018 0.004
13 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 12 18.921 1.903
14 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 12 20.435 1.514
15 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 12 22.699 2.264
  Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 1    
  Netherlands Tom Coronel Audi 0    
View full results
shares
comments
WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon
Previous article

WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon
Next article

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR
More
Damien Smith
WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2 Vila Real
WTCR

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2

WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon Aragón
WTCR

WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Plus
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Latest news

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR
FIA F3 FIA F3

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR

WTCR Aragon: Magnus holds off Huff for Audi’s first win of 2022
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Aragon: Magnus holds off Huff for Audi’s first win of 2022

WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Aragon: Magnus snatches pole from Audi team-mate Berthon

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.