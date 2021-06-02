Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
WTCR News

Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

New Hyundai WTCR signing Jean-Karl Vernay says his "biggest challenge" this year will be jumping between the marque's latest Elantra model and its all-electric PURE ETCR challenger.

Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who had been an Audi factory driver prior to its withdrawal from WTCR at the end of 2019, joins Hyundai to race in both WTCR and the new-for-2021 PURE ETCR series after a strong run to third in the WTCR standings with privateer Alfa Romeo outfit Romeo Ferraris in 2020.

The champion of the 2017 TCR International Series - its final iteration prior to a merger with the World Touring Car Championship to form WTCR in 2018 - has spent much of the off-season assisting with the development of Hyundai's new Elantra ahead of this weekend's WTCR season opener at the Nurburgring, and also driven the electric Veloster N ETCR which will debut at Vallelunga on 18-20 June.

Vernay will be teamed with Gabriele Tarquini, Norbert Michelisz and Luca Engstler in WTCR, while Augusto Farfus, Tom Chilton and John Filippi will be his team-mates in PURE ETCR, which compete on the same weekend at the Aragon (10-11 July) and Hungary (21-22 August) weekends.

Vernay is also contesting this weekend's Nurburgring 24 Hours for Hyundai in the outgoing i30 N TCR model, which he has raced in the NLS warmup races and six-hour N24 qualifying race.

Explaining that the task of adapting between the different cars during testing had been "much more than expected", Vernay told Autosport: "First of all it’s a huge amount of confidence from Hyundai, from Andrea [Adamo, Hyundai Motorsport boss] and all his team, I’m the only driver to do the 24 Hours, ETCR and WTCR, that’s going to be a very challenging season.

"We were testing earlier this month and I was doing one day the electric and one day the WTCR and that will be a very interesting and difficult challenge for me to adapt.

"We’re going to have two or three events in common and to switch from one car to another, that will be a huge challenge, much more than expected.

"The test session we made was very useful to see all the points I will need to be focused on to be sure that I’m at 100% in two seconds and I will be able to switch from one car to the other, because both cars are very different, the weight on the ETCR is much heavier, the tyres work a little bit differently, the brakes also, so there are many differences about driving style and that will be the biggest challenge for me this year I think.

Read Also:

"Obviously I want to be competitive in both series, the first time I’m in a four-car team in WTCR with a brand-new car and the expectation to do better than last year, and ETCR, even if it’s only the inaugural season, everybody wants to win it, to be the first electric touring car winner."

Vernay explained that the longer-wheelbase Elantra is more stable through fast corners than its predecessor, and represents a positive "step forward".

"I think it’s going to be a good help about stability on fast corners," he said.

"It’s a step forward that’s for sure, and about also quality of driving is maybe easier to go to a certain level, to be in the last two tenths because of the stability, because of all the improvements they made on engine, gearbox, all the little details.

"For sure that’s going to help."

shares
comments

Related video

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

Previous article

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Jean-Karl Vernay
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

2h
2
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

2h
3
Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

2d
4
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

1h
5
MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

1d
Latest news
Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay
WTCR

Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay

52m
Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
WTCR

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

May 28, 2021
WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

May 17, 2021
Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

May 14, 2021
WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Apr 28, 2021
More
James Newbold
What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?
IndyCar

What could have been: Germany's best hope of Indycar success?

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus
Formula 1

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018
Why a world championship made the ultimate sacrifice Plus

Why a world championship made the ultimate sacrifice

A rulebook scrapped with two-thirds of its planned existence remaining and the disintegration of a 'world championship' - yet everyone's a winner from one of modern motorsport's greatest acts of martyrdom

WTCR
Jan 9, 2018

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future

Supercars outlines new Gen3 rules timeline
Supercars Supercars

Supercars outlines new Gen3 rules timeline

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to help rebuild confidence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to help rebuild confidence

Latest news

Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay
WTCR WTCR

Alternating between ICE and electric Hyundais "biggest challenge" for Vernay

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
WTCR WTCR

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR WTCR

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.