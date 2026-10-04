WRC Sardinia: Evans claims historic title after Solberg crashes in final-stage showdown

Elfyn Evans is the 2026 World Rally champion after Oliver Solberg crashed two corners from the finish in an incredible climax to the Rally Italy Sardinia title decider.

The Toyota driver, co-driven by Scott Martin, took a 21-point lead over Solberg into the season finale but starting first on the road put Evans on the back foot creating a tense conclusion that went to the final stage of the year.

Solberg, starting third on the road, ended Friday in third despite suffering a slow puncture, before powering into the lead after a stunning Saturday display. Evans admitted he felt at times powerless to make inroads due to road position, ending Saturday in a distant fifth overall.

The title fight came down to a tense 'winner takes all' final Power Stage. With a commanding overall lead, Solberg headed into the final day six points behind Evans, who needed to score five Super Sunday points to secure what would also have been maiden crown.

Solberg closed the gap to three points by topping the Super Sunday standings, with that gap reduced to one when Evans had to stop and change a punctured front right tyre in the penultimate stage. Evans was able to maintain his fifth position in the overall classification but lost two provisional Super Sunday points in the process.

With Solberg on course to take a third win of the year and topping Super Sunday, the Swede was set to win the title on countback if the rally ended with the pair level on points. It therefore created an incredible final stage decider with Evans knowing he had to beat Solberg to secure the crown.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

With the title on the line, Evans thought he hadn't done enough to beat Solberg in the final stage. Solberg was up on the splits but two corners from the end he ran off the road, which handed Evans the title. As a result Evans became Britain’s first world rally champion since Richard Burns in 2001.

“It has not sunk in just yet. I was quite sure it was over. I threw everything at it. I feel for Oliver," said Evans.

Solberg recovered to finish the stage and claim his third victory of the season by 57.6s from outgoing world champion Sebastien Ogier. The championship’s third title contender Sami Pajari, who started the weekend as Evans nearest rival 17 points adrift, finished third, with the top five completed by Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux and Evans.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta ended the rally in sixth ahead of M-Sport-Ford’s Jon Armstrong. The pair were among those to suffer costly punctures on Friday.

It proved to be an eventful season finale for Hyundai as the team ended Friday with Thierry Neuville snatching the rally lead from team-mate Fourmaux by 0.4s.

Fourmaux’s hopes of taking a maiden WRC win were dealt a major blow when he suffered two punctures on Saturday. Neuville also lost the lead to a charging Solberg before a crash on stage 11 resulted in retirement.

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Hyundai

Team-mate Dani Sordo also retired on Saturday after suffering discomfort caused by a crash in the Shakedown.

M-Sport’s Martins Sesks also endured an eventful rally as a puncture followed by a steering issue ended any chance of points. Team-mate Josh McErlean ran as high as sixth before a mistake on stage 12 ultimately caused a retirement on a road section.