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WRC Rally Italy

Solberg has no regrets after WRC title near-miss: “It hurts a lot”

Oliver Solberg was 1.9s up on Elfyn Evans’ final-stage time before going off two corners from the finish and losing the championship despite winning Rally Sardinia

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

After starting the weekend 21 points adrift, Solberg delivered a stunning drive to set up a final stage decider where, if he beat championship leader Elfyn Evans, he would become world champion.

The 25-year-old, co-driven by Elliott Edmondson, appeared on course to achieve his dream having been 1.9s up on Evans’ time before he went off. With two corners remaining. Solberg suddenly veered off the gravel road and into the bushes.

Solberg was able to return to the road and complete the stage and secure the Rally Sardinia win, but the title went to Evans.

 

“I expected the corner to be fine and it was fine until there was a bush, like a gravel bank on the outside and I didn’t expect the car to hook me in, so it came like a surprise,” said an emotional Solberg.

“I tried my very best to the very end and that is all I can say. I'm not a guy that gives up. I have a lot of passion.

“It hurts a lot but I have no regrets. If I didn’t try and I had lost on time I would be struggling even more, but I at least tried. I somehow got the chance to try which was incredible.

“I’m proud but it hurts. This was my whole dream. I thought I actually could do it so it is a strange feeling.

“I’m proud and it has been a great season overall and a rollercoaster of a season and to actually have a chance was incredible. I struggle to talk about it.

"It has been a great year and I have learned a lot. I have no regrets and I just have to look forward to the future and take the positives and hopefully have many years to try [again].”

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Solberg was quick to praise new world champions Evans and co-driver Scott Martin.

“I want to say a big congratulations to Scott and Elfyn. They clearly deserve it with the strong and consistent season they have had,” added Solberg.

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