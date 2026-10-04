Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage in title decider

The drama sets up a thrilling final power stage of the season

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The battle for the 2026 World Rally Championship title will be decided on the final Rally Italy Sardinia Power Stage after Elfyn Evans suffered a puncture in the penultimate stage.

The championship leader was forced to stop on stage 16 to change a front-right wheel in what proved to be a late twist as the title battle seemed to swing further towards rally leader Oliver Solberg.

It is the second rally in a row that Evans has suffered a puncture in the penultimate stage after suffering a similar fate in Chile. 

“We could see it coming a long way back, it was a very fast corner with a lot of stones,” said Evans. “I eased the speed right off and went as clean as I could through it… yeah. Can always count on these [tyres]. We’ll try [on the Power Stage].”

Evans started Sunday with a six-point lead over rally leader Solberg but that was soon whittled down to three. Rally leader Solberg continued his impressive pace to top the Super Sunday standings, which offers a bonus five points, with Evans sitting in fourth that would earn two points. 

However, the puncture in stage 16 wiped out any chance of Super Sunday points for Evans, reducing the gap between the title rivals to one point in Evans’ favour heading into the final stage. 

Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

With Solberg on course to take a third win of the year and topping Super Sunday by 8.7s, he is set to win the title on countback if he ends the rally level on points.

It has created an incredible final-stage decider where, if Evans beats Solberg he is world champion and vice versa if Solberg is quicker than Evans on the 7.1km Sassari - Argentiera stage later this afternoon. 

“Wow so easy,” Solberg said sarcastically when he was told that he only needs to beat Evans in the Power Stage to be world champion. 

“We’ll do our very best to the end. On the first pass we had a clear disadvantage starting in the back, hopefully it’s not the same in the Power Stage. Maybe I wish it was a more normal stage, but anyway I will fight. All in.” 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Evans set for “all in or nothing” approach to WRC title showdown

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

Evans set for “all in or nothing” approach to WRC title showdown

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Evans set for “all in or nothing” approach to WRC title showdown

WRC Sardinia: Title wide open as Solberg takes Sardinia lead into final day

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Sardinia: Title wide open as Solberg takes Sardinia lead into final day

What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

WRC
WRC
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

Latest news

The slick tyre gamble that hurt McLaren and Ferrari's chances in Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The slick tyre gamble that hurt McLaren and Ferrari's chances in Bahrain GP in Malaysia

FIA explains software glitch that caused Bahrain GP in Malaysia race delay

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
FIA explains software glitch that caused Bahrain GP in Malaysia race delay

Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Russell: “You’ve got to laugh” at bad luck as F1 title drifts away

WRC Sardinia: Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage in title decider

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Sardinia: Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage in title decider