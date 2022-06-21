Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Loeb expecting "complicated" WRC Safari Rally return Next / M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari Rally: Everything you need to know

The World Rally Championship heads to Africa as Safari Rally Kenya hosts Round 6 of the 2022 season this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Safari Rally: Everything you need to know

The Safari Rally poses one of the toughest challenges in motorsport as crews tackle the gruelling high-speed and unforgiving gravel roads sprawled across Kenya’s iconic wildlife-filled savannah.

The event has prided itself as being one of the WRC’s jewel in the crown events given its difficulty to win and its unique stages. The Safari Rally was a mainstay on the WRC calendar from 1973-2002 before returning last year after a 19-year hiatus.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera arrives in Kenya equipped with a 55 point lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who came perilously close to winning last year’s Safari Rally, before a rear suspension issue struck on the final day.

Rovanpera has claimed wins in Sweden, Croatia and Portugal, the last two of which from running first on the road. The Finn struggled opening the roads in Sardinia last time out, finishing fifth, but still managed to extend his championship lead over Neuville.

Ott Tanak claimed Hyundai’s first win of the new Rally1 hybrid era in Sardinia, ending the 2019 world champion’s victory drought that stretched back to Arctic Rally Finland in February 2021.

Tanak has moved to third in the championship standings ahead of M-Sport’s Craig Breen, who finished second in Sardinia to net his first podium since January’s Monte Carlo Season opener.

Last year’s championship runner-up Elfyn Evans sits sixth overall after salvaging only three points from an incident-filled Sardinia.

Multiple world champions Sebastien Ogier and Sebastien Loeb will return to the WRC for their third events of partial 2022 campaigns.

Eight-time world champion Ogier, who beat team-mate Takomoto Katsuta to victory in Kenya last year, takes over the third Toyota GR Yaris. Nine-time champion Loeb rejoins M-Sport for what will be his second Safari Rally, 20 years after his first, driving for Citroen in 2002.

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

What is the Safari Rally?

The Safari Rally was first held in 1953, as the East African Coronation Safari in Kenya, Uganda and Tanganyika as a celebration of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1960 it was renamed the East African Safari Rally and kept that name until 1974, when it became the Kenya Safari Rally.

Held on roads still open to the public, it became notorious as the toughest round of the WRC. Arduous conditions and constantly changing weather and more than 5000 competitive kilometres made simply finishing an achievement.

The event adopted a special stage format in 1996 and from then until 2002, it featured over 1000km of timed tests. The rally left the WRC in 2002 and returned in 2021 with a revised shorter format that remains one of the toughest challenges on the calendar.

Unlike other rounds on the calendar, crews are forbidden to test in the local area to prepare for the event.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Safari Rally winners

The late Kenyan rally ace Shekhar Mehta and fellow compatriot Carl Tundo are the event’s most successful drivers, having scored five wins apiece.

Mehta scored his first in the Safari Rally’s first event on the WRC calendar in 1973 before taking four more wins from 1979-1982 while countryman Tundo's victories have come from editions held outside of the WRC schedule in 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

During its run as a WRC event from 1973-2002, the 1979 world champion Bjorn Waldegard and four-time world title winner Juha Kankkunen scored four wins.

The Safari Rally was the scene of Colin McRae’s final WRC win in 2002. It was the 1995 world champion’s third Safari Rally triumph, alongside wins for Subaru in 1997 and Ford in 1999 and 2002.

PLUS: Remembering Colin McRae’s last WRC win

World champions Miki Biasion, Tommi Makinen and Richard Burns have all won the rally twice.

Richard Burns, Subaru Impreza

Richard Burns, Subaru Impreza

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Safari Rally itinerary

This year’s edition will be contested over 19 stages, comprising 363.44km across four days.

This year almost a third of the route has been changed following the 2021 edition. Friday’s Geothermal and Sunday’s Narasha tests are brand new. The former climbs over craggy rock lined hills while Narasha rises from the arid floor of the Rift Valley across historic Maasai grazing lands.

Wednesday 22 June

Shakedown

Thursday 23 June (1 stage - 4.84km)

Stage 1 Super Special Kasarani - begins 1208 BST - 1408 local

Friday 24 June (6 stages - 129.04km)

Stage 2 - Stage 7 - begins 0600 BST - 0800 local

Saturday 25 June (6 stages - 150.88km)

Stage 8 - Stage 13 - begins 0606 BST - 0806 local

Sunday 26 June (6 stages - 82.70km)

Stage 14 - Stage 19 - Final stage begins 1218 BST - 1418 local

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Safari Rally Entry List (Rally1) - Road order

The Safari Rally will feature 33 entries headlined by 12 Rally1 cars.

#69 Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#11 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1
#8 Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1
#42 Craig Breen/Paul Nagle - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#18 Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#33 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#19 Sebastien Loeb/Isabelle Galmiche - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#44 Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#1 Sebastien Ogier/ Benjamin Veillas - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#2 Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1
#16 Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#9 Jourdan Serderidis/Frederic Miclotte - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

The field also includes a contingent of 15 local drivers including Kenyan and WRC Junior regular McRae Kimathi.

PLUS: The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

What’s new for WRC in 2022?

This year sees the introduction of new Rally1 regulations designed to move the WRC into a much more sustainable future and to attract new manufacturers. The rules have resulted in Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford designing and building all-new cars around a new safer, steel spaceframe chassis.

The biggest change to the cars is the introduction of a mandatory 100kW hybrid unit coupled to the 1.6-litre turbocharged internal combustion engine, the only key component carried over from the previous generation of cars. In tandem, this will allow the powertrain to develop 500bhp to be used in short bursts across every stage.

Cars will be up 70kg heavier than their predecessors, this is mainly due to the addition of the hybrid system. In total, Rally1 machines will weigh in at approximately 1260kg.

The new regulations have effectively abolished extra aerodynamic devices such as wings and flicks being added to the bodywork outside of the front splitter and rear wing. The overall downforce created and its effect on the car has been reduced by approximately 15% compared to the previous generation of vehicle.

Trick centre differentials used to fine tune handling are now banned in favour of a simpler front and rear mechanical limited-slip differentials offering a fixed 50:50 toque split between the front and rear wheels. Suspension travel has been reduced to 270mm.

Gus Greensmith, Stuart Loudon, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Gus Greensmith, Stuart Loudon, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

How does the Rally1 hybrid system work?

Drivers will have the use hybrid power during every stage, with power boosts activated by the throttle pedal, while further boosts will be unlocked through energy regeneration under braking during stages.

Pilots will be required to regenerate 30 kilojoules of energy before another boost is granted that will be used the next time they touch the throttle pedal.

The extra 130 horsepower is delivered through the use of three bespoke homologated engine maps selected by teams, depending on the type of stage and conditions.

Determined by the FIA and event organisers, drivers will be required to navigate parts of road sections and around event service parks in full electric mode.

In full electric mode the car has a range of 20km, while its 3.9kWh battery, operating up to 750 volts, can be plugged in and recharged in the service park within 30 minutes. The hybrid unit can withstand an impact of 70G.

The cars are powered by a 100% sustainable fuel.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

How can I follow the Safari Rally?

Autosport will be on the ground in Kenya providing reports, interviews and reaction.

Motorsport.tv will also have regular highlights both during and after each WRC round in 2022.

Pay television

WRC Plus All Live will provide live coverage from every stage.

BT Sport will live action and provide daily highlights shows from every event this season.

Free to air television UK

ITV4 will broadcast highlights on Wednesday 29 June.

shares
comments
Loeb expecting "complicated" WRC Safari Rally return
Previous article

Loeb expecting "complicated" WRC Safari Rally return

Next article

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.