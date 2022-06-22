Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WRC Safari Rally: Everything you need to know Next / Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event
WRC / Rally Kenya News

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed

The World Rally Championship and the FIA shouldn’t rush to find a permanent fix to address increased cockpit temperatures with Rally1 cars, according to M-Sport boss Richard Millener.

Tom Howard
By:
M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed

Increased cockpit temperatures in the new-for-2022 hybrid cars have prompted the FIA and teams to react to address the issue that emerged during Rally Portugal in May.

Conditions inside Rally1 cars have proven far hotter compared to the previous generation WRC car, courtesy of a key change in vehicle design that has resulted in the exhaust moving from a central position to the right side of the cockpit near to where the co-driver sits.

As a result, temperatures have increased, with some drivers describing the conditions as unsafe in Portugal.

This led to a swift reaction from the FIA, which drew up a list of quick modifications teams could make to their cars to help address the situation at Rally Sardinia last month, where ambient temperatures reached 40 degrees.

Teams were permitted to redesign roof vents, add ventilation holes and fit reflective film to windows and roofs to reflect the heat away from the cabin, while the use of ceramic coatings around the firewall, engine bay and exhausts were encouraged.

It is understood that in some cases the quick fixes dropped cabin temperatures by approximately five degrees.

While conditions were tough for crews, M-Sport team principal Millener believes the FIA should monitor the situation before rushing into a permanent solution to the problem that could come at a significant cost to teams.

“I think honestly they [the FIA] could have seen this coming and they have allowed the regulations to be developed with the exhaust going down a tunnel down the side of the car so you don’t get the airflow you once used to have in the older cars,” Millener told Autosport.

“You can also argue that all manufacturers are involved in the design phase so everyone had involvement when these cars were put together. But how quickly something can be changed is not so easy.

“It is important that we don’t rush to make changes. We need to see how much it is actually causing us trouble and one of the suggestions at the very start was to have side exhausts and get rid of the entire exhaust system, but the FIA didn’t want that I believe. It could be an option.

“There are other things we can look at going forward and maybe at the end of the year we could redesign something, but you also have to be sensible and understand there is a lot of cost involved in that.

“If you jump into something that costs a lot of money for an issue once a year, it is not well spent budget for anyone. I think we have just got to keep an eye on it and see what we can do.”

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The addition of air conditioning units to cars has been tabled, but Millener feels, unless it is made mandatory, then it wouldn’t provide the required solution.

“You could add in air con units but unless everyone has to do it there will always be one team that will say no way because of the extra weight and power needed to run the system,” Millener added.

“I would think Sardinia was going to be our worst event of the season [for heat], Kenya is still going to be warm but we have all got little tweaks that we did for the last rally and are carrying those forward.”

Heading into this weekend’s Safari Rally, WRC teams will continue to run their modified cars and are less concerned by the cockpit heat issue, given Kenya’s fast open stages, and that ambient temperatures are not expected to exceed 25 degrees.

“The verdict [on the changes in Sardinia] was really positive,” Toyota’s technical director Tom Fowler told Autosport. “The crews in Sardinia were really surprised considering how hot it was that the inside of the car wasn’t so bad.

“For sure, we have made some improvements since Portugal and it is working out.

“I think it is OK [for Kenya]. Obviously the lower the speed, the more difficult it is to cool everything.

“Here in Sardinia we had a lot of really slow, average speed stages and still we were OK so I think with Kenya it is a bit more open in most stages so we should be quite OK.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari Rally: Everything you need to know
Previous article

WRC Safari Rally: Everything you need to know
Next article

Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event

Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.