Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo Leg report

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier leads Loeb as M-Sport Fords shine

By:

Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier began the World Rally Championship’s new hybrid era by winning the opening two stages of the Monte Carlo Rally, leading the returning Sebastien Loeb.

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier leads Loeb as M-Sport Fords shine

The opening stages held on mountain roads at night proved to be a battle of the two WRC legends that aren't contesting the full 2022 season, as eight-time champion Ogier and nine-time champion Loeb continued their earlier shakedown tussle.

Ogier, eight times a Monte winner, once again showed his class on the chilly asphalt to open out a 6.7-second lead over Loeb, the seven-time Monte winner impressing at the wheel of the new M-Sport Ford Puma on his first WRC event since Turkey 2020.

Elfyn Evans lies third in the second Toyota, 11.2s shy of the lead. While Loeb led M-Sport’s attack, the British squad delivered a strong start to the year with Adrien Fourmaux fourth ahead of impressive team-mate Gus Greensmith.

In his first event with M-Sport since switching from Hyundai, Craig Breen returned to service park in seventh, just behind Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who headed a disappointing start for the South Korean marque.

Starting first on the road, Ogier showed no signs of struggle adapting to the new Yaris or new co-driver Benjamin Veillas as he laid down a head-turning time on the 15.20km test, which featured patches of frost.

Although saying at stage end that “he didn’t feel so good”, Ogier held station at the top of the timing screens throughout with nearest rival Loeb, last of the Rally1 drivers the road, clocking in 5.4s adrift.

“We had a good start, but it was really tricky on the top with some wet and icy parts,” said Loeb.

“I didn't want to make a mistake on the ice, so I was a bit too careful there. It feels really good - a lot of power and the feeling with this car is great.”

Loeb made a strong return to the WRC on his first start with M-Sport

Loeb made a strong return to the WRC on his first start with M-Sport

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Evans sat second in the times before Loeb’s effort dropped him to third, but the Welshman wasn’t comfortable, labelling his effort “a really bad run”.

M-Sport’s Puma made successful debut with Greensmith, Breen and Fourmaux separated by 1.4s in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Neuville was the quickest Hyundai in seventh as the team’s i20 Ns struggled to match the best from Toyota and M-Sport.

“I couldn't go fast and I lost the brakes and the tyres quite early in the stage," said Neuville, who lost 15.9s to Ogier.

“It's all a bit of a gamble because we only have 20 soft tyres for the weekend. We knew that today we would have to compromise, so hopefully it works out for the weekend.”

Neuville's team-mate Oliver Solberg fared even worse as he was unable to hear his co-driver Elliott Edmondson, ending the stage eighth ahead of fellow Hyundai man Ott Tanak, the 2019 world champion also struggling for pace due to an engine problem - having already been hampered by a mechanical issue during the shakedown.

“It's very annoying, I couldn't hear [Edmondson] in many places - I had to brake and go again, so I lost the rhythm,” explained Solberg.

Toyota duo Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanpera also encountered dramas, with the latter losing time to a small spin in the stage.

Engine and hydraulic problems hampered Tanak's charge

Engine and hydraulic problems hampered Tanak's charge

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ogier built on the success on the next test that included the famous Col de Turini section, where fans had gathered in their masses.

The Frenchman wasn’t as dominant but still managed to win the stage by 1.3s from Dakar runner-up Loeb, with Evans 0.6s further back.

The M-Sport Fords continued to shine as Fourmaux and an enthused Greensmith clocked the fourth and fifth fastest stages times.

Neuville provided a much stronger showing, but again was unable to match the outright pace and ended up 12.6s adrift with gearbox oil trailing from his i20 N.

“The brakes were a little bit better,” said Neuville. "It's a bit more bumpy and I had no trust in the car, so I had to keep it neat and tidy.”

Tanak also improved to clock the eighth fastest time, but struggled with a loss of hydraulics. He labelled the day “quite a difficult start”.

Likewise, Solberg’s hearing issues continued, coupled with a half spin at Col de Turini that left him 36.5s behind Ogier.

Rovanpera’s day ended with further disappointment that left the Finn more than a minute adrift, having battled to find a balance in his Yaris.

“I think the balance of the car is really tricky for me to drive,” said Rovanpera. “I tried to do my best to adapt for it, but if the balance is a bit more to the understeering in side then it's quite difficult for me.”

The Monte Carlo Rally continues on Friday with a further six stages scheduled, beginning at 08:14 GMT.

shares
comments

Related video

Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era
Previous article

Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus
WRC

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier pips Loeb to fastest shakedown time Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier pips Loeb to fastest shakedown time

Latvala not expecting massive differences between new WRC cars Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Latvala not expecting massive differences between new WRC cars

Latest news

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier leads Loeb as M-Sport Fords shine
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier leads Loeb as M-Sport Fords shine

Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era
WRC WRC

Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus
WRC WRC

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier pips Loeb to fastest shakedown time
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier pips Loeb to fastest shakedown time

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
7 h
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Plus

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against team-mate Elfyn Evans

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Plus

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Plus

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, Autosport picks out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.