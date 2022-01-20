Tickets Subscribe
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo Podcast

Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era

The World Rally Championship's new hybrid era gets underway this weekend as the famed Monte Carlo Rally commences the 2022 season, the subject of the latest Autosport Podcast.

Podcast: Previewing the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era

The arrival of all-new Rally1 cars promises to deliver one of the most unpredictable WRC seasons on record, as teams and drivers grapple to master a new breed of rally beast capable of 500 horsepower in short bursts - thanks to a new mandatory 100kW hybrid system.

Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport have worked around the clock to design and construct their 2022 Rally1 challengers, built around a safer spaceframe chassis. The cars will feature around 15% less aero compared to their 2017 predecessors, while trick active differentials have been removed, adding a level of complexity to the handling.

A name other than eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier will adorn the winners trophy in 2022 as the Toyota driver has stepped into semi-retirement, contesting only a partial campaign, throwing the title race wide open.

PLUS: The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 

Ogier will however be present in Monte Carlo this weekend, joined by old adversary Sebastien Loeb for his first WRC appearance since 2020 in M-Sport's new Puma.

Join Martyn Lee and Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard as they preview the new season with input from Ogier, his Toyota team-mates Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans, M-Sport’s Craig Breen and Hyundai pair Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg.

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022
