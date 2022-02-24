WRC drivers predict Sweden could be "fastest average speed ever"

This weekend's Sweden event will be held in the brand new location of Umea, approximately 800km north of the event's previous home in Karlstad.

The move north means drivers will face 17 new stages that appear to be much faster than previous snow rallies, courtesy of a number of long straights which connect technical and narrow sections.

This combination has led several drivers to label this rally as perhaps the fastest ever, threatening the incumbent record set by the 2016 Rally Finland, when Kris Meeke won at an average speed of 126.60kph.

“It's the fastest rally ever done,” said M-Sport’s Craig Breen in the pre-event press conference.

“It's very fast, very straight, not so many crests or jumps, but where it's narrow it's really narrow and also bumpy. But for sure it's going to be the fastest average speed ever.”

His views were echoed by Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, who was victorious in the WRC's previous snow event when Arctic Rally Finland replaced Sweden on last year's schedule.

“It could be be one of the fastest and it looks the fastest I have seen in my career actually,” said Tanak, who ended today’s shakedown 0.3s adrift of Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera.

“It is because of the long straights, it is something I have not seen so much in the past.”

Road cover with snow Photo by: Toyota Racing

Tanak's Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville says the stages are unlike previous edition of Rally Sweden, and while he enjoys the high speed, admitted they could prove less interesting.

“They [the stage] are totally different to be honest, there is nothing much that matches the snow stages of last year in the Arctic," said Neuville.

"This year the conditions are quite good, the snowbanks are high and the ice layer is much thinner, so we will be a bit early on the gravel underneath.

“The stages are really fast, but from my point of view less interesting from what I would have expected.

“There are still a few stages that are nice but some are not on a WRC level. If it’s fast it is not a problem, but if it is straight and fast there is no interest.”

The prospect of long straights, fewer corners and heavy braking regeneration zones looks set to be factor in regards to managing hybrid boost. In addition to this, the hybrid kit will be set for perhaps its sternest test yet operating in sub-zero temperatures.

“I think one thing that is clear is, and especially in the fastest stages, we are going to have a lot less chances to have the hybrid available because the car will be flat out and we are not braking,” said Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

“I think could see long sections where we don’t make use of the hybrid."

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

To combat a possible reduction in hybrid boost opportunities, M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux believes drivers could be forced to brake earlier and longer before corners to ensure there is boost available.

“The only solution you can have is to try and get really efficient braking, if you lock up the tyres, then you don’t regen,” said Fourmaux.

“So you have to have quite clean braking and maybe try to brake a little bit earlier for a little bit longer. But that’s the only thing you can do.”

Rally Sweden begins on Friday, with crews set to tackle seven competitive stages.