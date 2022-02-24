Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions
WRC / Rally Sweden News

FIA condemns racist abuse directed at Junior WRC competitor

The FIA has reiterated its stance against discrimination after Junior WRC competitor McRae Kimathi was subjected to racist abuse in the lead up to this weekend’s Rally Sweden.

FIA condemns racist abuse directed at Junior WRC competitor
Tom Howard
By:

The motorsport governing body issued a statement on Wednesday night in response to racist comments made on social media directed at Kenyan driver Kimathi.

The 27-year-old, named after WRC great and 1995 champion Colin McRae, has made a name for himself on the African rally scene winning last year’s junior title.

He is set to join the first rung on the WRC ladder this weekend, his first event on snow, driving an M-Sport built Rally3 Fiesta.  

“In the build-up to Rally Sweden, FIA Junior WRC competitor McRae Kimathi has been subjected to racial abuse on social media,” read an FIA statement.

“We condemn racist abuse and any form of discrimination towards our teams, competitors and fans and we will take all necessary steps to help ensure that any abuse is reported to the relevant authority.

“We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.

“There is no place for it in our sport and in society.”

The WRC took to social media adding: “The WRC does not tolerate racism in our sport.”

Junior WRC competitor McRae Kimathi

Junior WRC competitor McRae Kimathi

Speaking in the lead up to the event, Kimathi is hoping the challenge of tackling Sweden’s snow covered roads will provide a valuable experience. 

“I’m actually so excited, but I’m just scared of the cold!” Kimathi joked on arrival in Norway for a pre-rally test.

“We’re not really used to that type of weather – it’s normally sunshine all day long.

“I've never been on snow before or anything like it, so it’s a completely new experience. For Sweden, we’ll just try and learn as much as possible to gain experience. I want to learn the roads and the different surface, which will probably help me in the future.

“If we want to be at the top level of the sport, we have to drive on every surface, so it’s better to start now when I have the chance. The Junior WRC is a great way to start.

“The car is really fantastic and so good to drive. For this year, there are a few new upgrades with it and there will be a bit more power and torque, so it could be more of a challenge.”

Kimathi’s Rally Sweden campaign begins on Friday.

