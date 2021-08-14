Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third
WRC / Rally Belgium News

WRC Belgium leader Neuville conscious “nothing is done yet”

By:

Thierry Neuville is refusing to get ahead of himself despite being in the box seat to end Hyundai’s World Rally Championship drought with victory on home soil at Rally Ypres.

WRC Belgium leader Neuville conscious “nothing is done yet”

The local hero realistically needs to just complete Sunday’s remaining four stages, held around the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit, to claim his first victory since the Monte Carlo Rally last year and Hyundai’s first since February’s Arctic Rally Finland.

Neuville has so far produced a faultless performance scoring seven stage wins to open up a 10.1s lead over team-mate Craig Breen, with Toyota’s Elfyn Evans some 42.4s adrift of the pair.

Hyundai team boss Andrea Adamo has instructed his drivers to bring home the one-two result to further ease the pressure on Neuville and Breen.

Despite being in a comfortable position Neuville is refusing to think about his victory chances given Hyundai has seen likely wins snatched from their grasp in the last four rallies.

Neuville was seemingly on course for a comfortable win at the Safari Rally in June when his rear suspension failed on the final day.

“It feels good but I’m also conscious that there is still one more day to go, and there are going to be different stages and a new profile and setting,” said Neuville.

“They will be very different to the stages we’ve had so far, so nothing is done yet. We have to be clever, but I hope we can have a nice day.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“Obviously the target for both of us [myself and Craig] will be to finish the day tomorrow without any trouble and bring home important manufacturers' points for the team, which could give us a boost in the championship again.”

Neuville’s cautiousness has been echoed by team boss Adamo, who says victory is far from guaranteed.

“We have finished the day with a 1-2. It’s a pity that it’s not a 1-2-3 but Ypres is a rally full of tricky places, and Ott [Tanak] found one [with a puncture],” said Adamo.

“There is a long trip to Spa-Francorchamps tomorrow, which will be very different stages and we will have some new tricks to master and to be mindful of.

“This rally is not over but it is, for sure, nice to be in this sort of position heading into the final day.”

A possible victory could re-ignite Neuville's title hopes having started the rally 52 points behind championship leader Sebastien Ogier.

Ogier could see his lead cut as the seven-time champion currently sits fifth in Belgium, but is only 4.3s adrift of the final podium spot.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

Previous article

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

5 h
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
3
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

7 h
4
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

4 h
5
MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

7 h
Latest news
WRC Belgium leader Neuville conscious “nothing is done yet”
WRC

WRC Belgium leader Neuville conscious “nothing is done yet”

0m
Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

1 h
WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

5 h
WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

8 h
WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

21 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third Rally Belgium
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Trending Today

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021

Latest news

WRC Belgium leader Neuville conscious “nothing is done yet”
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium leader Neuville conscious “nothing is done yet”

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.