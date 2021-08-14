Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC / Rally Belgium Leg report

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

By:

Hyundai Motorsport will head into the final day of Rally Ypres firmly in command with World Rally Championship local hero Thierry Neuville leading teammate Craig Breen. 

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

Hyundai Motorsport will head into the final day of Rally Ypres firmly in command with World Rally Championship local hero Thierry Neuville leading team-mate Craig Breen.

Hyundai team boss Andrea Adamo issued orders to Neuville and Breen to bring the one-two result home earlier in the day, resulting in the pair reducing the risks taken on afternoon’s challenging tarmac stages.

The pair duly followed orders, although Neuville did rack up his sixth and seventh stage wins on the way to ending the loop 10.1s ahead of Breen.

"Pleased to finish the day," summarised Neuville.

"We knew it was going to be a challenging day and there is one more to come tomorrow in a different area.

"The car is working well and I am happy with the performance so far."

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans ended the day third overall, with a 42.4s margin to the Hyundai pairing.

Only 4.3s covers the Toyota trio of Evans, Rally Estonia winner Kalle Rovnapera and championship leader Sebastien Ogier as the battle for the final podium intensified.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier hauled himself back into the mix, claiming two stages wins having finally found a comfortable rhythm on the tricky Ypres roads.

After losing three minutes to a puncture in the morning loop, Ott Tanak sits a comfortable sixth and is the last of the WRC runners to have completed the distance thus far, following retirements for Takamoto Katsuta and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Ogier kicked off the afternoon loop by claiming his first stage win of the event and only Toyota’s second of the weekend, highlighting just how dominant Hyundai has been in Belgium.

The seven-time champion has struggled for pace in Ypres, but managed to string a time together to win the second run through Hollebeke by 0.8s from team-mate and title contender Evans.

Breen was third fastest and rally leader Neuville was fourth as the pair produced controlled drives to maintain their overall positions. However, Breen did bring the overall gap to his team-mate down to five seconds.

Neuville restored the time he lost on the previous stage by claiming his sixth stage win on SS14, beating Ogier by 1.4s.

Breen kept true to his team orders to set the third fastest time, while Rovanpera again closed on Evans for third overall by reducing the deficit to 3.7s.

The penultimate stage of the afternoon belonged to Ogier, as he stepped up his pursuit of the final podium spot by taking 0.8s out of Evans, who produced the save of the day to prevent a major shunt when he got out of shape on a high speed run into a tight left-hander.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Neuville was third fastest ahead of Rovanpera, who dropped 2.7s to Ogier, bringing the gap to between the pair from four down to 2.5s.

To further assert his authority on the event, Neuville ended the day in fine style with his seventh stage win. The Hyundai driver was 1.1s faster than Rovanpera, who issued a response to the attack from Ogier in the previous two stages.

Tanak showed signs of the pace he can deliver with the third fastest time ahead of Ogier and Breen, who halted his charge to protect position.

M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith’s Saturday concluded in a negative fashion when his Fiesta became stuck in road mode, heavily restricting the power available for the final stage.

In WRC2, Oliver Solberg completed a heroic effort to bring the new Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car home in the lead without power steering.

"I have done 85km without power steering now, and I tell you, it's absolutely crazy,” said Solberg.

The crews will complete a three hour journey to Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday to contest the final four stages of the rally.

Classification after SS14:

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:55'18.300  
2 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:55'24.900 6.600
3 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota Yaris WRC 1:55'58.700 40.400
4 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota Yaris WRC 1:56'02.400 44.100
5 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Toyota Yaris WRC 1:56'07.600 49.300
6 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:59'07.700 3'49.400
7 Sébastien Bedoret
François Gilbert 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 2:05'02.000 9'43.700
8 France Yohan Rossel
Alexandre Coria 		Citroën C3 Rally2 2:05'03.900 9'45.600
9 Pieter Jan
Jasper Vermeulen 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 2:05'20.900 10'02.600
10 Belgium Vincent Verschueren
Filip Cuvelier 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 2:05'56.700 10'38.400
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

Previous article

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

4 h
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
3
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

3 h
4
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

7 h
5
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

1 h
Latest news
Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

29m
WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

4 h
WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

7 h
WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

20 h
WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres retirement
WRC

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres retirement

21 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Thierry Neuville More
Thierry Neuville
WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Neuville + M-Sport could take on Ogier Plus
WRC

Neuville + M-Sport could take on Ogier

Trending Today

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021

Latest news

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville in control as Toyotas fight over third

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.