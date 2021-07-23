Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Dani Sordo has elected to switch his co-driver for the second time in a matter of months for the remaining rounds of the World Rally Championship season.

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

The Hyundai Motorsport driver has announced that he has split with Borja Rozada, who only took over the seat earlier this year from long-time co-driver Carlos del Barrio, with whom Sordo scored his three WRC wins.

However, only three events into their partnership, Sordo has confirmed that Rozada will be replaced by Candido Carrera, who has more than 30 WRC outings in the books.

It will be Sordo’s third co-driver of the season given he started the campaign in Monte Carlo with del Barrio, before Rozada joined for Portugal, Sardinia and Kenya. Sordo and Rozada scored a second in Portugal before crashing out from both the Italian and Safari rallies.

"I am grateful to Borja for his dedication and professionalism," said Sordo in a statement. "He has shown me to be a great co-driver inside and outside the car.

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“Unfortunately, despite the enormous work that the two of us have done to understand each other 100%, the understandings of my marks on the stages have not been perfect.

“I hope to connect with Candido Carrera as soon as possible and be able to celebrate great successes together this year.”

It is not yet known when Sordo and Carrera will make their WRC debut, with Hyundai choosing to share its third car between Sordo and Craig Breen.

Read Also:

Breen is set to remain in the car for next month’s Rally Ypres in Belgium after finishing second in last weekend’s Rally Estonia.

It is likely Sordo will make a return later this year with events in Greece, Finland, Spain and Japan to come.

The 38-year-old’s WRC future beyond this year is yet to be secured as Hyundai has not confirmed plans for its third car for 2022, which will feature the WRC ushering in new hybrid Rally1 rules.

Sordo had been linked to a move to Toyota earlier this year as the Japanese marque will need to find a driver to share its third car, with seven-time champion Sebastien Ogier likely to only compete in a partial campaign.

