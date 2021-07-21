Tickets Subscribe
Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC News

BT Sport secures new WRC broadcast deal until 2024

BT Sport has struck a new deal to broadcast the World Rally Championship to British rally fans until 2024.

The subscription television service has secured a new three-year extension of its broadcast deal with WRC Promoter, having originally taken up the rights in 2014.

The new deal will begin next season when the WRC undergoes a significant regulation change that will see Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford field all-new hybrid Rally1 machinery to compete in rallying’s new era.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans is expected to be among the contenders for the title having finished runner-up last year. The title race is likely to be wide open with confirmation seven-time Sebastien Ogier won’t contest a full season next year.

BT Sport will continue to screen every round of the championship live and will also produce pre-event magazine shows, daily highlights and review shows.

The broadcaster will cover every special stage from every championship round as it happens. In addition, fans will enjoy expert analysis from rallies, key interviews with the top stars and behind-the-scenes features.

“British rally fans have celebrated some stellar moments over the years, cheering on as they watched TV coverage of Colin McRae and Richard Burns bringing WRC championship glory to their shores,” said Philipp Maenner, media rights director at WRC Promoter.

“Now a new generation of British drivers is focused on emulating those amazing achievements. I’m delighted that, as the WRC travels the globe to compete in picture-postcard locations and gruelling conditions, BT Sport will continue to screen the thrills and spills from every round.

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Photo by: M-Sport

“The introduction of sustainable hybrid technology next year for the WRC’s headline category marks one of the biggest milestones in the sport’s history and this extension means British fans will be right there from the beginning.”

Rachel Knight, Sports Rights Director, BT Sport added: “Today’s news not only extends our successful long-term relationship with WRC Promoter, it builds on our existing motorsports coverage of MotoGP, Extreme E and MotoE.

“BT Sport is passionate about sustainability and we aim to become one of the greenest broadcasters globally, so we welcome the chance to showcase WRC’s landmark hybrid evolution from 2022.”

