Plans for new Group A, WRC car rally festival revealed

Former Hyundai World Rally Championship boss Andrea Adamo is behind a new rally designed to celebrate the Group A and WRC car eras.

Tom Howard
By:
The Mythical Cars Rally is brand new event held in Varzi, northern Italy from 24-27 May that will be open to Group A machinery from 1994 through to the World Rally Car era that ended in 2021.

Organisers Automobile Club Pavia plan for a seven stage rally on the asphalt roads around the town, comprising 80 competitive kilometres.

It is hoped a selection of iconic machines from the Group A and WRC period will participate, while star drivers from the era are tipped to feature among the entry list.

According to Adamo, who led the Hyundai WRC team from 2019-2021, the event will attempt to create a festival atmosphere to pay tribute to the Group A and WRC era.

“The name says it all, when you look back to the history, to the mid-nineties, these cars are mythical,” said Adamo.

"Everybody has an incredible memory from a Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD or a Subaru Impreza 555. It’s the noise, the power and the incredible action from guys like Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz from that era.

“Our story starts in this time and builds through the change to World Rally Cars – a period when the sport was at its most popular – all the way to the fastest cars we ever saw.

“Honestly, it’s going to be an amazing event and an amazing journey through time.

“We want the real privateer drivers who can enjoy the occasion, but also we want some of the big names.

Former Hyundai motorsport boss Adamo is heading up the new historic event

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“Don’t get me wrong. This is a proper, proper rally and ACI Pavia is doing a fantastic job with the organisation – these people are so professional – but we want people to enjoy; if a car has a problem in one loop, they can miss this loop and re-join for the next one. Of course, this comes with a penalty, but it’s about enjoyment.”

President of the Automobile Club Pavia Marino Scabini added: “The whole town of Varzi and the region of Lombardy is behind this event.

"It’s going to be something very special to have these cars coming into the town – but more than that, we’re going to have an incredible atmosphere for the whole of the rally week.

“We will have concerts, music, food, it’s going to be a real festival atmosphere to celebrate the best of the sport through a true golden age.”

