Previous / Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note Next / Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Ogier: Penultimate leg of Portugal WRC "biggest of the weekend"

By:

Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier says the penultimate leg of Rally Portugal is “the biggest of the weekend” in his pursuit of victory.

Ogier: Penultimate leg of Portugal WRC "biggest of the weekend"

Ogier completed the eight tests that made up Friday’s action in fifth position, 24 seconds adrift of lead driver Ott Tanak.

A fastest time on stage seven and the retirement of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville at the end of the stage due a pace note error allowed the reigning WRC champion to claw back two places.

The Frenchman is aiming for his sixth victory on Portuguese soil as a WRC driver and if he achieves that it will come 11 seasons after he chalked up his maiden victory there with Citroen.

A vocal critic in the past of having to open the road as the points’ leader – particularly on loose surface events – Ogier claimed it had its benefits this time around given that conditions for the early runners on Friday were easier on the tyres.

“For sure, it [our position] is much better than the day was, actually,” said Ogier. “One stage saved us – the last real stage, number seven – where a lot of drama happened.

“The fact we swept the road all day saved the tyres and meant we had very fresh tyres for that stage.

“I managed to do a very good time at the same time a lot of other drivers were having trouble with their tyres. So yeah, for sure, it looks much better than before stage seven for us. Now I believe everything is still possible.”

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Today’s route includes the longest stage of the rally at 37.92km and the second longest at 22.37km and Ogier expects those to throw up even more challenges when it comes to tyre preservation.

“The longest stage of the rally, two times, is something big, and the two first ones in the morning are also very rough, so it’s a big day for me – the biggest of the weekend,” he admitted.

“It’s always frustrating to drive day one, you don’t make any good times and losing and losing time so, for sure, in this moment the most difficult is to stay [in the race], stay focused, do your best on any stages because you have to think about the next day and hopefully catch a better start position.

“Now we will have a few cars in front of us, so yeah, let’s see what we can do with that.”

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note

Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear

Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

