Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

By:

Hyundai driver Ott Tanak says he has a “feeling of anticipation” for the remainder of this season’s World Rally Championship after making a set-up breakthrough on last week’s Rally Portugal.

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

The 2019 world champion, who joined Hyundai from Toyota ahead of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, missed a golden opportunity to add a second victory of the season in Portugal when he retired from the lead on Saturday afternoon with suspension damage.

Tanak re-joined on Sunday under Super Rally rules to bank all five points in the rally-ending Power Stage, which leaves him 34 points behind championship leader Sebastien Ogier.

Despite the disappointment on the WRC's first gravel rally of the year - which marked the 250th stage win of his WRC career - Tanak openly admitted to being much happier with the ride and handling of his i20 Coupe World Rally Car, saying it “felt more natural”.

That was in stark contrast to last month’s Croatia Rally where he was left with more questions than answers after an off-colour run to fourth.

He attributed the upturn in pace and confidence to the efforts of his mechanics back at the team’s base in Alzenau and those working on site in Portugal.

“It was a good feeling in the Power Stage to be back on the pace we showed yesterday,” said Tanak.

“Since Saturday morning, we started to find the feeling that we used to have – we are getting there.

“Looking at the positives, the pace is definitely improving. It’s been a long, hard job by many people, who have put in a lot of effort.

Ott Tanak, 2021 Rally Portugal

Ott Tanak, 2021 Rally Portugal

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

“This was our first gravel rally for a long time, so I don’t have much experience in the car; I still had to learn and understand a bit more.”

The next three WRC events are all due to be held on gravel, which could give Tanak an opportunity to recover lost ground in the title race.

Next weekend's Rally Italy is followed by the return of the Safari Rally to the WRC for the first time since 2002 and the Estonian's home event, the scene of Tanak's first Hyundai win last year.

“Hopefully now we are able to put the combination together,” he added.

“It’s now giving me a feeling of anticipation for the rest of the season.

“We’ve been working hard, so we expect results.”

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

Previous article

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Portugal
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

6h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

8h
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

2d
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

5h
Latest news
Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season
WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

12h
Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

May 28, 2021
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

May 27, 2021
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

May 26, 2021
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

More
Jason Craig
Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Rally Portugal Plus
WRC

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia Rally Croatia
WRC

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles Rally Croatia
WRC

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus
WRC

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note Rally Portugal
WRC

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note

Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop Rally Portugal
WRC

Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

Latest news

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season
WRC WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC WRC

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.