Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet Next / WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Ogier opens up on "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Sebastien Ogier described his Monte Carlo Rally lead as “very positive” after an “eventful” Friday at the World Rally Championship opener that included a last-minute gearbox change and hybrid issues.

Tom Howard
By:

The eight-time world champion will head into Saturday equipped with a 36.0s lead over world champion Kalle Rovanpera, after winning six of the first eight stages.

While Ogier has dominated his opposition, the Toyota driver’s run to a commanding advantage has been far from straightforward.

Toyota was forced to complete a “record” gearbox change, after a clutch issue was found during morning service.

Ogier was then forced to tackle the final two stages of the morning loop without the use of hybrid, but was somehow still able to win the stages after taking risks to compensate for the lack of power. Hybrid unit suppliers Compact Dynamics managed to rectify the issue for the afternoon.

“It was eventful but ultimately positive, so that is the most important thing and to have the lead,” said Ogier, who is contesting a partial WRC season this year.

“There was some stress on the way, starting at the morning service with some issues with the clutch and the team had to change the gearbox in record time.

“They did it in 13 minutes, which was very impressive to watch.

“After that the day started well, but unfortunately the hybrid system would not turn up anymore so we had to drive two stages without the support of the hybrid.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“At this moment I was angry and I was taking a lot risk to compensate for it.

“It worked well and in the afternoon, luckily for us, the technician from Compact Dynamics managed to fix the hybrid and we could rely on it and try to keep pushing, but not be too crazy.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Ogier says the target is to avoid trouble having now built up a healthy lead as he looks to score a record ninth Monte Carlo win.

Asked if he is now in position to control his speed, he replied: “Yes and no. It is a good lead but we have to manage the risk we take, but there is a lot of kilometres to go. The main target is to stay out of trouble.

“I’m happy with my driving and happy with the lead of course. A lead of more than 30 seconds is not easy to build these days, so it is very positive. We have to keep doing the same job.”

Ogier’s nearest rival Rovanpera is glad to still be in the fight for victory, after starting first on the road, but has been impressed by his experience team-mate.

“It’s good to be in the fight,” said Rovanpera.

“Seb has been much faster than anybody else so far, but we are still in a close fight with the guys behind, so we have to continue to push and see what happens.”

Evans: Driving the GR Yaris is more natural now

Ogier’s healthy rally lead was helped by the demise of Elfyn Evans after the Welshman’s strong start to the event was derailed by a puncture on Stage 5.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Evans was among the few able to live with Ogier’s pace, trailing the Frenchman by 11.3s heading into Stage 5 when the drama struck.

While disappointed to drop from second to fifth overall, 1m02.3s adrift of the lead, Evans says he is now more confident behind of the GR Yaris compared to last year.

“My feeling is good inside the car and it seems like everyone else [at Toyota] seems comfortable as well,” Evans told Autosport.

“I think the whole thing feels, I guess the right word is natural now and I have bit more confidence in what the car is going to do underneath you. It's moving in the right direction.

“There is a long way to go and we know the game. It is not easy to claw back time. We have to keep going and see what comes at the end.”

shares
comments
Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet
Previous article

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet
Next article

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Plus
WRC

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier to contest Spain, Japan to complete WRC season
WRC

Ogier to contest Spain, Japan to complete WRC season

Ogier to make WRC return at Rally New Zealand Rally New Zealand
WRC

Ogier to make WRC return at Rally New Zealand

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

New Hyundai World Rally championship boss Cyril Abiteboul says Toyota’s impressive start to the 2023 World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo is “nothing to worry about".

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth practice session of the IMSA SportsCar Championship Daytona 24 Hours.

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener isn’t worried by power steering issues that have hampered the team’s two full-time entries at the World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo.

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought

Sebastien Ogier remains on course to score a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory despite coming under pressure from a charging Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Plus

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab

WRC
22 h
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Plus

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Plus

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Plus

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai WRC team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn as he leads the marque's efforts to dethrone Toyota. But could his Formula 1 experience and evident strengths mean he turns out to be an inspired choice?

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Plus

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.