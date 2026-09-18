“Nothing is guaranteed” for Evans as WRC title race still open after Saudi Arabia cancellation

Elfyn Evans says the World Rally Championship title race remains “very open” following the cancellation of Rally Saudi Arabia, and he admits that “cruising around” at the new Sardinia finale is not an option.

The WRC title race has taken on a new complexion with the season now set to end a round early in Sardinia next month after the FIA and WRC made a decision to cancel its visit to Saudi Arabia, which was set to host the final round from 11-14 November.

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East ultimately forced a decision to abandon the Saudi Arabia event, with the championship opting against adding a replacement round.

Read Also: WRC Evans favourite to become WRC champion as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

It means five-time title runner-up Evans has emerged as the favourite to seal a maiden WRC title, with the Welshman carrying a 17-point lead over Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari, with Rally Chile winner Oliver Solberg, 21 points adrift.

With 35 points still up for grabs on Sardinia’s gravel stages, Evans says the title race is far from over, and maintains that he cannot afford to change his approach.

“Ultimately, I think there's a lot of work going on in the background to try and find a solution to this [situation in Saudi Arabia]," he said. "Of course, there's going to be some people disappointed. But I think in the end [cancelling Saudi Arabia] was the right decision to do in terms of overall safety and all the rest of it.

"But on the sporting side, actually, it doesn't change too much for me at the moment. Of course, there's one less round, and with it being on gravel, if you open the road, then Sardinia of course will be difficult.

“I think in the end it's still very open going to Sardinia and nothing is guaranteed. In many ways, it's a big job to try and come away from it as the champion.

“You look at Oliver [Solberg] in Chile, where we had a final-day puncture that we don't know where we got it from, he clawed back 20 points on the back of that. That's the reality of the points system and the reality of the sport at the moment, so cruising around is definitely not an option.

“I think we still have to go there as if it was any other round and ignore the championship situation.

“You can't really afford to [think about the lead] I think it was exactly the same margin as I had to Seb [Ogier] in 2020 [Evans had a 14-point lead] going into Monza [final round]. I have plenty of experience of what not to do. I think it's far less certain than what appears on paper.”

Elfyn Evans goes into the final round with a 17-point lead Photo by: Toyota Racing

Evans says he would have welcomed a replacement round amid speculation that Rally Catalunya in Spain could have filled the void left by Saudi Arabia.

“I would have been more than happy to have a replacement. I don't really know what's gone on in the background. I don't know the details as to why or what happened that didn't happen. But it looks like it was impossible this time. It's a big job to put on an event on this scale. I'm sure it wasn't an easy solution to try and find," added Evans.

When asked about the possibility of the WRC replacing the Saudi Arabia round, championship CEO Eric Boullier added: “It's never great to cancel rounds, especially when we have a long-term partner like Saudi Arabia. It's not... it's a right or wrong decision. It's a decision which has been taken by all the stakeholders, FIA included, to make sure the safety of the people is done.

“I know people are saying there is no replacement. This is what it is. It is the same for everybody, and we had to take the decision.

“We obviously have some process and protocols to be in place, and the longer it takes, obviously there is less time to make it [a replacement round] in the proper conditions of the WRC and in the proper condition of safety and everything.”

Although disappointed to see the season end earlier than planned, M-Sport-Ford team principal Rich Millener believes it was the right call not to rush in a replacement round for Saudi Arabia.

“I'm sure every driver, every team would have a different perspective on it," he said. "For us, it was obviously disappointing not to get the last round as planned. I think it's probably the best decision not to rush and push something in as replacement and it maybe is not to the level of the WRC.

“I think it's a shame we lost a sporting event, but that's the decision we've made. We respect that and concentrate on Sardinia.”