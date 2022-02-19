Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot
WRC / Rally Sweden News

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale

M-Sport is hopeful of seeing more Ford Puma Rally1 cars competing in this season's World Rally Championship following the first sale of one of its new cars to a privateer.

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale
Tom Howard
By:

The British squad revealed last year that it had received plenty of interest in its new Puma, before the car had completed a competitive stage. It duly won on its competition debut in last month's Monte Carlo season-opener, courtesy of nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb and new co-driver Isabelle Galmiche.

That interest has now been converted into a sale, with Greek competitor Jourdan Serderidis purchasing a Puma Rally1 car from M-Sport.

The 58-year-old is well known to M-Sport, having piloted its Fiesta WRC car in rallies in Germany and Australia in 2018 and on his home event, the Acropolis Rally, last year.

It is anticipated that Serderidis will drive the Puma at the Safari Rally (23-26 June) and the Acropolis round in September. The entry will be run by M-Sport, which may end up running five cars on the events this season.

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener has been encouraged by the news of the sale and believes more cars could be sold over the coming months.

PLUS: Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

It has been recently confirmed that Rally1 cars will be eligible to participate in national rallies outside of the WRC.

“It is the first one at this point,” Millener told Autosport.

“I think the important thing is they are available for purchase, but there is a finite market on that

“It is still very new and we would only have the cars run by us in this first year.

Serderidis is expected to drive his Puma on the Safari and Acropolis rallies

Serderidis is expected to drive his Puma on the Safari and Acropolis rallies

Photo by: M-Sport

“There is a physical supply, not issue, but demand for those cars, so we don’t have them sitting in stock as such.

“But the important thing is that people appreciate that these cars can be purchased and be used. We hope to see them out on more and more events as we go through the year.

Read Also:

“We are limited to the number of cars we can have in the team through the year through FIA regulations. We have to be very careful and we can’t sell cars out of the team allocation at this point in time.

“I’m sure once people see privateers use these cars elsewhere, then there will be an opportunity to sell more. They are the top rally cars but we don’t expect to sell hundreds, it is not Rally2.

“We have always sold these cars and there is always customers with budget to buy them. I would hope we will see some more over the coming months.”

M-Sport currently heads the WRC manufacturers' standings, with the team's full-season driver Craig Breen supporting Loeb by finishing third in Monte Carlo behind Toyota's Sebastien Ogier, who like Loeb is contesting only a partial schedule.

The team will field three entries for next week’s second round of the championship in Sweden after a clashing commitment with the Milan fashion week caused Lorenzo Bertelli to withdraw.

shares
comments

Related video

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot
Previous article

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot Rally Sweden
WRC

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot

Reindeer forces Rally Sweden to cancel two WRC stages Rally Sweden
WRC

Reindeer forces Rally Sweden to cancel two WRC stages

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus
Supercars

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

M-Sport More
M-Sport
Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return Rally Sweden
WRC

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash Rally Sweden
WRC

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus
WRC

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

Latest news

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale
WRC WRC

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot
WRC WRC

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot

Reindeer forces Rally Sweden to cancel two WRC stages
WRC WRC

Reindeer forces Rally Sweden to cancel two WRC stages

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return
WRC WRC

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.